Take Action: Invite Your Mayor to Sign Letter Supporting Access to Housing

Right now, the United States is facing a housing affordability crisis; at present, excessive rent burdens, and the ultimate consequences of these burdens, such as financial hardship, eviction, and even homelessness are daily realities for more than ten million households across the country. The housing crisis demands urgent action.

Housing First is the most effective approach for ending homelessness for most individuals and families — and has had a long history of bipartisan support because of its evidence-based practice backed by multiple national studies. Housing First can also be adapted to address the unique needs in local communities and tailored to the challenges facing individuals. Because Housing First ends homelessness (including veteran homelessness) and improves quality of life – while reducing taxpayer spending on public services, including emergency healthcare, and policing – we note that it is a responsible, accountable way to spend taxpayer dollars. However, some members of Congress are opposing Housing First and are now offering legislation to undermine it.

Urge Your Mayor to Support Housing First

Please contact your Mayor today using the sample email below.

In my community, [insert local description of the housing crisis and challenges you’ve encountered].

I am writing to invite you to sign onto an important letter, led by Mayor Giles of Mesa, Arizona, calling on Members of Congress to support the Housing First approach to ending homelessness. To sign on, please send Sarah Saadian at the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) (ssaadian@nlihc.org) a confirmation email with your signature block. You can also consider writing your own letter to Congress.

National, state, and local policies can – together – correct long-standing racial inequities and economic injustices by ensuring quality housing. Thank you for considering this request.

Amplify on Social Media: Use the sample post below:

We must improve the lives of our community members – Housing First is the most effective way to end homelessness!

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your network!