TAKE ACTION: Ask Congress to Protect Children in Government Custody!

In recent years over 250,000 migrant children have fled poverty, violence, persecution and oppression, arriving in the United States without a parent or guardian. After being apprehended at the U.S. border, these children often spend weeks and even months in federal custody while the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) determines a safe home, with family members or sponsors to care for them. While in federal custody, these children spend their time in large restrictive facilities with hundreds of other children, restrictive facilities under more controlled supervision, residential treatment facilities, group homes, and foster care families. Currently, the only form of oversight for the treatment of children in these facilities is provided by attorneys upholding the Flores Settlement Agreement, which established national minimum standards for the treatment, placement, and release of detained immigrant children. The Protection of Kids in Immigration Detention (PROKID) Act creates the necessary protections to make sure unaccompanied children have a safe environment while in our government’s care.

On November 15, 2023 Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D – New York) and Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-7) introduced the Protection of Kids in Immigration Detention (PROKID) Act to ensure a safe environment for migrant children while in government custody through additional governmental oversight. The PROKID Act would establish a permanent layer of oversight to enforce protection, accountability, and most importantly transparency for all immigrant children in government custody in the United States. Specifically, the PROKID Act would create an Office of the Ombudsperson for Immigrant Children in Government Custody under the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

This Ombudperson would ensure that all care for unaccompanied migrant children is compliant with governmental standards. For example, the office would ensure that children are to be held in an environment that least restricts their freedom while in custody and that the best interests of the child are taken into consideration when making decisions that affect that child. Additionally, the PROKID Act would create an expert advisory committee of immigration law and child protection specialists to report on trends from the field and advise on best practices that ensure the safe, quick, and efficient releases of immigrant children from custody. This role would also include the responsibility of investigating any and all claims of abuse, neglect and/or mistreatment of immigrant children while in government custody or foster care.

Hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied children cross the border each year, without their parents or guardians to help them navigate their first few weeks and even months in the U.S. It is up to the government to ensure that these children are treated with human dignity, have a voice, and remain safe. Here are three ways you can take action:

