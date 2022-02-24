National Day of Action: Urge Congress to Support and Pass an Afghan Adjustment Act

Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, over 130,000 Afghans were evacuated of whom 44% are children. As the urgent evacuations played out in real time, thousands of Afghans were granted humanitarian parole, which is a temporary immigration status typically granted for one or two years. An Afghan Adjustment Act allows new Afghan evacuees to apply to become lawful permanent residents one year after arrival. Given the temporary nature of this relief, tens of thousands of the evacuated Afghan men, women, and children resettled in the U.S. will need to navigate complex legal issues to find lasting protection in the U.S.

Right now, Congress is negotiating federal funding legislation for the rest of the fiscal year. It is imperative that Congress continues to stand with Afghan individuals and families who were urgently evacuated due to dangerous conditions. Join us in calling for Members of Congress to uphold our moral obligation to attach an Afghan Adjustment Act to the funding legislation and ensure Afghan evacuees have a chance for permanent protection and to integrate and thrive in our communities.

Tell your Members of Congress to Support an Afghan Adjustment Act

On the right-hand side, click “Send Email” or “Call Me” to contact your 2 Senators and 1 Representative.

Make sure to personalize in-text brackets.

Sample Script: “My name is [Insert Name] and I am your constituent from [City, State]. [As a person of faith/ a refugee/ a veteran], I urge you to support an Afghan Adjustment Act as part of the FY 2022 omnibus appropriations package. An Afghan Adjustment Act is critical to provide Afghan evacuees with the chance to apply for adjustment of status one year after arrival. Without an Afghan Adjustment Act, Afghans that the U.S. government evacuated will face uncertainty and insecurity – every Afghan family deserves a peaceful and dignified immigration process and a pathway to permanent protection. Congress has historically passed similar bills for vulnerable evacuated populations, and this legislation will strengthen our communities and help Afghans integrate and thrive in the United States. I encourage you to support an Afghan Adjustment Act as part of the FY 2022 omnibus appropriations package. Thank you.”

Amplify on Social Media: Use the sample social below and this Evacuate Our Allies social media toolkit with sample social media posts and additional resources to amplify your message.

Our allies & at-risk Afghans face persecution in Afghanistan + legal unce rtainty in the U.S.

Join us in calling on Congress to #Advocate4Afghans . They must:

➡️ Pass the #AfghanAdjustmentAct NOW

➡️ Tell the Biden admin to #EvacuateOurAllies still stranded in Afghanistan

For allies & at-risk Afghans left behind in Afghanistan by the U.S. gov’t, there is no safety.

For Afghans arriving in the U.S., safety is only temporary.

Our Afghan neighbors deserve better . #EvacuateOurAllies & pass the #AfghanAdjustmentAct NOW. #Advocate4Afghans

Additional Resources:

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!