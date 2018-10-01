Search
About
History
Leadership
Leadership Team
President and CEO
Our Members
Board of Directors
CWS and ACT Alliance
Financials
Annual Report
Accountability
Employment
Hire Refugees
Contact Us
Learn
Hunger & Poverty
Food Security + Nutrition
Amplifying Women’s Voices
Child Protection
Water, Sanitation + Hygiene
Climate Resilience + Adaptation
Migration, Asylum & Refuge
Global Migration: Dignity & Rights
Climate + Displacement
U.S. Refugee Resettlement
Asylum & Border Services
Legal Services
The Path to Safety
RSC Africa
Children Services
Housing
Disasters
Disaster Preparedness
Active Responses
Climate Change
Our Work
Africa
RSC Africa
South Africa
Tanzania
Kenya
Asia
Cambodia
Indonesia
Japan
Myanmar
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Vietnam
Europe and the Middle East
Eastern Europe
Egypt
Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territories
Ukraine Response
Latin America and the Caribbean
Mexico
Central America
South America
United States
Refugee Resettlement
Asylum & Border Services
Legal Services
Children Services
Emergency Preparedness Response and Recovery
Housing for Newcomers
Map of CWS offices
Advocacy + Organizing
Ways to Give
Donate
Sustaining Partners
Institutional Partnership
Best Gift Catalog
Planning Your Legacy
Gifts of Stock
Qualified Charitable Distributions
Donate your vehicle
Take Action
Action Alerts
Fundraise Your Way
Community Sponsorship
Co-sponsor with Local Office
CWS Remote Reception and Placement Program
Neighbor Network
Humanitarian Parole Sponsorship
Welcome Corps
Resources
Partner with Us
Advocacy
Climate Change
Foreign Assistance
CROP Hunger Walk
Congregations
CWS Blankets
CWS Kits
CWS Tools
Hike for Hope
Employment
Donate
Search
Submit
Clear
Donate
Test CWS Changemakers post
Search
About
← Back
History
Leadership
← Back
Leadership Team
President and CEO
Our Members
Board of Directors
CWS and ACT Alliance
Financials
Annual Report
Accountability
Employment
Hire Refugees
Contact Us
Learn
← Back
Hunger & Poverty
← Back
Food Security + Nutrition
Amplifying Women’s Voices
Child Protection
Water, Sanitation + Hygiene
Climate Resilience + Adaptation
Migration, Asylum & Refuge
← Back
Global Migration: Dignity & Rights
Climate + Displacement
U.S. Refugee Resettlement
Asylum & Border Services
Legal Services
The Path to Safety
RSC Africa
Children Services
Housing
Disasters
← Back
Disaster Preparedness
Active Responses
Climate Change
Our Work
← Back
Africa
← Back
RSC Africa
South Africa
Tanzania
Kenya
Asia
← Back
Cambodia
Indonesia
Japan
Myanmar
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Vietnam
Europe and the Middle East
← Back
Eastern Europe
Egypt
Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territories
Ukraine Response
Latin America and the Caribbean
← Back
Mexico
Central America
South America
United States
← Back
Refugee Resettlement
Asylum & Border Services
Legal Services
Children Services
Emergency Preparedness Response and Recovery
Housing for Newcomers
Map of CWS offices
Advocacy + Organizing
Ways to Give
← Back
Donate
Sustaining Partners
Institutional Partnership
Best Gift Catalog
Planning Your Legacy
Gifts of Stock
Qualified Charitable Distributions
Donate your vehicle
Take Action
← Back
Action Alerts
Fundraise Your Way
Community Sponsorship
← Back
Co-sponsor with Local Office
CWS Remote Reception and Placement Program
Neighbor Network
← Back
Humanitarian Parole Sponsorship
Welcome Corps
Resources
Partner with Us
Advocacy
← Back
Climate Change
Foreign Assistance
CROP Hunger Walk
Congregations
CWS Blankets
CWS Kits
CWS Tools
Hike for Hope
Employment
Donate