For Immediate Release: July 25, 2023

Contact: media@cwsglobal.org

National Board Announces Second Subrecipient Solicitation for Case Management Pilot Program (CMPP)

New York City-CMPP’s National Board today issued a public solicitation seeking subrecipients to implement the Case Management Pilot Program, inviting community-based service providers from around the country to apply for funding to provide voluntary case management and associated services to individuals enrolled in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Alternatives to Detention programs. The CMPP National Board will distribute funds via subawards to eligible local governments and nonprofits.

CMPP was established to ensure that certain eligible individuals have access to supportive, trauma-informed, and culturally competent comprehensive case management services that will allow for individualized client assessments and referrals or connection to critical services. CMPP services include, among others, mental health services, human trafficking screening, legal orientation, cultural orientation; referrals to other services identified by participants as priorities, such as health care, school enrollment, legal services, transportation, job training, and translation; and departure planning and/or reintegration services for individuals returning to their home countries.

The CMPP National Board is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security Officer for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, and is comprised of nonprofits with experience providing and evaluating case management programs for asylum seekers, asylees, refugees and other non citizens: Church World Service, Catholic Charities USA, and The Center for Migration Studies of New York. Church World Service serves as the National Board Secretariat and Fiduciary Agent.

Completed applications are due by August 25, 2023, by 11:59pm EST. Applications received after that date will not be considered.

The solicitation is available at www.CMPP.org.

The CMPP National Board will also host an informational webinar on August 1 at 2:00pm EST. Advanced registration for the webinar is required; please register here.

Please direct questions to info@cmpp.org.

