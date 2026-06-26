“I Work Hard Because My Children Depend on Me”: How Veronique Is Strengthening Food Security in Nyarugusu Refugee Camp

After being displaced twice, Veronique rebuilt her life in Tanzania’s Nyarugusu Refugee Camp by becoming a farmer and community leader, improving her family’s food security while empowering others to do the same.

Forced to Flee, Determined to Rebuild

When people are forced to flee due to conflict, they are not only leaving behind their homes. They are leaving behind their community, loved ones and their entire lives in the hope of finding safety.

Veronique was faced with that impossible decision—not once, but twice. Over nine years, she fled her home in the Democratic Republic of Congo, returned once conditions improved and was then forced to flee again six years later as violence escalated.

In 2012, Veronique arrived in Tanzania’s Nyarugusu Refugee Camp. In her new home, she wears many hats: mother, caregiver, farmer and community leader.

From Farming Training to Food Security

The sole provider in her household, Veronique cares for her daughter and two nephews. To help put food on the table and earn an income, she joined a CWS vegetable farming project in 2024, where she received farming tools and training in leadership, gender equality, seed preservation, nutrition and environmental conservation.

“Through these trainings, I learned how to grow vegetables using organic methods, how to preserve seeds and how to improve nutrition for my family,” Veronique shared. “We eat vegetables from my own garden, and I also sell them. When I face a financial challenge, I go to my garden, harvest vegetables, sell them and solve the problem.”

Today, Veronique grows vegetables like amaranth and black nightshade. Her garden has become both a source of food and income, as she sells vegetables and preserved seeds while keeping some to plant in the next harvest season.

“Life is very different now. We have sufficient and regular meals, and I am no longer in debt.”

Leading Others Toward Stability and Growth

Due to her commitment and dedication, Veronique was selected as a Lead Farmer, guiding a group of 30 community members. “What gives me pride is leading others and seeing our group succeed,” she shared. “We work peacefully and support one another.”

Through her leadership, she encourages others to adopt organic farming methods and proper seed storage techniques, strengthening food security within the wider community.

But despite her progress, Veronique still faces difficulties. During the dry season, water becomes scarce and accessing it for irrigation is challenging. Livestock sometimes destroy crops. As a woman living without a husband, she also faces negative perceptions within the community. Still, she remains determined.

“I continue working hard because my children depend on me. I believe in what I am doing.”

Veronique’s story is not only about growing vegetables; it is about reclaiming dignity, building independence and leading change. Through her own effort, knowledge and perseverance, Veronique is cultivating stability, confidence and hope for her family’s future.

Learn more about our work in Tanzania here. You can provide critical support for people like Veronique by participating in a local CROP Hunger Walk near you.