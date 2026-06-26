“I Finally Felt That My Voice Mattered”: How Oksana is Advancing Women’s Dignity in Ukraine

In the small coastal town of Chornomorsk, Ukraine, news spreads fast. For a person living with HIV, like Oksana, the fear of private life becoming public can feel debilitating. Oksana spent years trapped in self-stigma, afraid of being judged by her neighbors and wanting nothing more than to become invisible.

Then, her biggest fear came true: during a visit to the local clinic, her doctor violated medical confidentiality, writing her diagnosis in large red ink directly on the cover of her medical card.

Each time Oksana received medical exams, she was forced to hold that card in her hand while waiting in line, terrified that her private diagnosis would be shared publicly with the world.

Finding Support and Humanitarian Aid in Chornomorsk

Through CWS’s local partner, Positive Women Odesa*, Oksana was able to find the support she needed. As part of the Safe Space: Where There is Care, Presence and Recovery project, Positive Women Odesa traveled to Chornomorsk to run peer support groups and distribute humanitarian aid.

Through this project, Oksana received supermarket and pharmacy vouchers that helped cover her basic needs, save money on medication and, for the very first time, feel that she was not invisible.

She also participated in creative workshops, which helped her anxiety caused by the ongoing war and her medical condition. Creating objects with her own hands helped her regain a sense of control over her body and thoughts—and the resources she needed to step out of the shadows.

From Stigma to Women’s Leadership in Ukraine

The mutual support groups were equally vital. There, women spoke openly about their experiences, patient rights and mutual aid. For Oksana, this was a safe space where she could finally speak without fear.

During these meetings, Oksana realized something crucial: she no longer wanted to hide her medical card.

Inspired by the support she received, she refused any accompaniment and went to the doctor alone. She calmly advocated for her rights. The doctor acknowledged the mistake and replaced the compromised cover with a clean one. This was her first major victory.

Building Dignity, Peer Support and Community for Women

Oksana saw an opportunity to support women in her own town who couldn’t travel to Odesa themselves and created a group chat, which has since united dozens of women in Chornomorsk in defending their dignity and finding a sense of belonging. For Oksana, “home” is no longer a town where she has to hide; it is the women who know her true self and stand by her side.

“This project gave me the confidence that I am not alone,” Oksana shared. “When I made the doctor change my medical card, I finally felt that my voice mattered. Now, I help other women find their own strength and worth.”

Oksana’s story is a powerful example of how support restores a person’s voice. She went from being a woman who hid her medical card in lines to a leader who has united dozens of women in her city around dignity and mutual aid.

*Positive Women Odesa provides critical services for acutely vulnerable women and children, including psychosocial support and legal assistance, along with basic needs assistance like food, medications and other essential supplies. This support focuses on women, including those living with HIV, older women and women in the LGBTQ+ community.

Learn more about CWS’s work in Ukraine here. Support communities like Oksana’s by participating in a local CROP Hunger Walk near you.