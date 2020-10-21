CWS on Pope Francis’s Support of Civil Unions

New York City—Church World Service today applauded Pope Francis’s support of civil unions for same-sex couples, noting that it is a momentous step forward for acceptance of the global LGBTQI+ community and a welcome announcement from the papacy. The organization has long worked for the equality and dignity of those persecuted for their gender identity and sexual orientation, including LGBTQI+ refugees forced to leave their homes to seek refuge in the United States.

In response to Pope Francis’s announcement, Reverend John L. McCullough, President and CEO of Church World Service, released the following statement: