Church World Service Honors New Neighbors on World Refugee Day, Calls for a More Reliable, Permanent Resettlement System for All

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service celebrates World Refugee Day by honoring the strength and courage of all those around the world forced to flee their homes. The organization also expresses its gratitude to all our new neighbors in the United States, those that have made our communities stronger, more vibrant, and are living proof of the American Dream. CWS calls on the Biden administration and Congress to honor that dream by committing to creating sustainable permanent solutions to forced displacement and to fully support the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

“World Refugee Day has always been about celebrating the resilience and humanity of those forced from their homes. This year we welcomed new neighbors from Afghanistan, Ukraine, Myanmar, El Salvador and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, to name a few. These new community members sought our shores for their safety, what they brought with them, however, was a brighter future for us all. Refugees care about our cities and towns; they help grow our economy by starting businesses and paying taxes, they broaden our worldview by confiding shared experiences, and they lift us up by volunteering, joining the military and serving those around them. This day is about celebrating them, and by doing so, we celebrate all of us,” said Erol Kekic, Senior Vice President of Programs at CWS. “Yet World Refugee Day is also a clarion call for action. Forced displacement globally is at an unprecedented level. Due to war and conflict, natural disaster, climate change and other crises, it is time for all Americans to unite in the spirit of welcome to our new neighbors, those who still aspire to find safety in our country and those seeking protection at our borders. The Biden administration and Congress must commit to strengthening our refugee resettlement program, ensure access to protection for people seeking asylum and end unjust and inequitable immigration policies that discriminate against Black and Brown migrants seeking safety.”

CWS notes that the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) remains in the midst of a prolonged rebuild after being decimated by Trump administration policies and cuts. The Biden administration has often relied on temporary pathways like humanitarian parole to respond to humanitarian emergencies at the expense of building stronger, more flexible, more permanent refugee and asylum systems. CWS calls for permanent solutions and robust funding to ensure our ability to welcome remains strong for generations to come.

