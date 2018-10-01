Youth Make a Difference in Combating Period Poverty

In July, the United Church of Christ (UCC) Great Lakes and Western Regional Youth Event, held at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, showcased the power of youth activism and community service. In collaboration with Church World Service, over 200 youth from the West Regional Conference and the Great Lakes Conference came together for a special project aimed at combating period poverty and supporting local unhoused youth.

“We are so excited that the youth could gather this year to learn about sharing with others. Our theme is ‘Love is greater than fear’ and our hope is the youth will leave being inspired to make the world a better place,” said Samantha Barrett, one of the organizers of the UCC Regional Youth Gathering.

The highlight of the event was the assembly of 500 CWS Period Packs. This initiative was a part of a broader focus to end period poverty and ensure that menstrual hygiene products are accessible to those in need. These efforts were a testament to the commitment of UCC youth to making a tangible difference in their communities and beyond.

Rachel Kessel, CWS’ Community Engagement Specialist, was amazed by the energy of the youth and their dedication to social justice. “I was inspired by their dedication and giving spirits of the committed youth. They had so much fun with this project, and they really knew that they were making a difference with the local and global communities.”

In addition to the period packs, another group of dedicated youth assembled Unhoused Kits for The Project, a local agency dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ youth in the Quad City area. Many of these youth experience homelessness and a lack of mental health and other essential services. The UCC youth successfully donated 250 CWS Period Packs, 60 CWS Blankets and 250 Unhoused Kits to The Project, providing much-needed support for these vulnerable individuals.

The remaining 250 CWS Period Packs will be distributed by CWS to other agencies and in emergency situations, ensuring that the benefits of this initiative extend even further.

Jon Skogen, CWS’ Community Engagement Manager, understands the importance of teaching young people about caring for their community. “I was encouraged that the youth were willing to help with whatever was needed—including assembling of the Kits, moving of the boxes and loading of the cars. I was so impressed with how they were being serious and having fun at the same time. They love helping other people!”

This collaborative effort between CWS and the UCC youth not only addressed critical issues but also demonstrated the power of young people to effect positive change. Their dedication and hard work are an inspiration to all, highlighting the importance of community and service.

“This project was only possible because of our partnership with the United Church of Christ and other generous denominations and donors. These amazing partners make an impact around the world. CWS loves working with volunteers of all ages and backgrounds and it is so important to our mission. I hope we inspired these youth to continue to support community service projects for many more years to come,” said David Costellow, CWS’ Community Engagement Manager.

CWS is grateful to the generous donors who make this important work possible. Your support is crucial in enabling us to partner with other groups for these impactful projects and to bring hope to those in need.

To learn more and get involved in the CWS Kits program, visit our website.