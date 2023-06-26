Top: Yoselin and her fellow researchers and co-authors of her book, Middle: Yoselin and her teammates, Bottom: Yoselin working at radio station (Photos provided by Yoselin)

Yoselin’s Pride and Passion

There are two words that Yoselin thinks of when talking about her life: pride and passion. Yoselin works at a radio station for indigenous communities, is co-author of the book, Shouts of the Mothers of the Mountain and is the first transgender woman to play in the women’s soccer league in Tartagal, Argentina.

At age 36, Yoselin has accomplished many of her dreams. Four years ago, her dream of joining a soccer league came true. After participating in some championships in her city, she got to know the athletes in the league. When she was eventually asked to join the league, there was pushback from some of the players but they eventually agreed. She told us, “I’m proud to be a trans girl who plays soccer: it’s my passion.”

To Yoselin, soccer isn’t just a sport, it’s a community. She said, “I feel very happy that the girls allow me to play with them and that we get to share what we all enjoy. I’m happy to be part of this healthy and exciting sport. It not only brings fans together but also an entire family that is here every Sunday.”

Yoselin was one of the participants in the CWS report, “Exploratory Study on LGBTQI+ People and Their Rights in Municipalities of South America’s Gran Chaco Region.” This report captures the voices and demands of LGBQTI+ people in this vast region and offers recommendations for social and political action.

This study is an expression of the institutional commitment to building a world with peace and justice, where no type of discrimination or violence is tolerated, where all rights are recognized and respected and where dialogue, not hate, is always the way.

Together with the participants in the study, Yoselin has shared the research results and her experience in different cities in Argentina. “There are a lot of people who are interested in this topic. We’ve visited and interviewed various organizations, we’ve spoken with members of the church and we learned about the work that different groups are doing for women in Tartagal. There are many institutions that work with the LGBTI+ collective. I learned many things that I didn’t know.”

The same drive Yoselin applies to her sport, she is applying to her commitment to making the world a better and more inclusive place. CWS is proud to have leaders like Yoselin in our community of trailblazers and change-makers.