World Youth Skills Day: Empowering Refugee Students through Art.

Throughout the month of July and the first week of August, CWS interns and James Madison University Faculty collaborated to coordinate an art camp for high school students, with the majority being refugees. The camp’s theme, “Dreams Unfolding,” carries an inspirational message that encourages students to express themselves, make friends, and pursue their dreams through art. Huda, a CWS intern, explained, “Many of these kids are extremely artistic. This program provides them with an opportunity to bring their ideas to life on paper and also spend time with friends.”

The students have been engaged in various projects during the camp. Recently, they composed poems that depict their experiences of living in a different country, relocating to the U.S., and adapting to the changes along the way. Another activity involved creating collages using photos from old National Geographic magazines. These artistic endeavors enable the students to express their individuality. Abraham, one of the CWS interns, expressed, “It allows them to showcase their uniqueness because each collage will be different. Through their creations, we can get a glimpse of their personalities.”

For many students, the camp has served as a catalyst for breaking out of their shells. Abraham explained, “By placing them in a social setting where they constantly interact and communicate with others, the camp takes them out of their comfort zones.” In addition to providing a social environment, the camp’s activities enable the students to share their passion for art.

Abraham fondly remembers an incident when the teacher asked Asif to illustrate his feelings about alcohol and related subjects. Asif’s artwork demonstrated remarkable skill and realism, leaving Abraham in awe. “He showed me some of his Instagram reels, and his drawings of human figures were so lifelike that they resembled photographs,” Abraham recalled.

CWS Harrisonburg expresses gratitude for the dedication and hard work of our interns and James Madison University faculty in making this camp possible. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the magnificent artworks that these talented students will create!