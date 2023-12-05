“Being newly arrived refugees, navigating life in the U.S. can be daunting. However, with groups like Church World Service, the transition and adjustment become significantly less burdensome,”

Mariela, originally from Cuba, spent half of her life there before migrating to Venezuela where she started a family, and then had to flee due to the political unrest. In 2017, she sought resettlement for her family in Costa Rica before eventually moving with her husband and two children to Miami, Florida.

Upon arriving in the U.S., Mariela realized the America she came to was different than what she thought. “I felt disoriented at first.” She stated. Contrary to her expectations, she found that everyone in Miami spoke Spanish, challenging her perception of the typical English-speaking environment. Despite the initial confusion, Mariela is determined to ensure her family learns English to communicate more widely.

“In Miami, things are rather far away for a walk compared to other places we’ve lived,” Mariela observes, highlighting the adjustments they’ve had to make in their daily lives.

As refugees, Mariela emphasizes that leaving their home country was not a choice but a necessity for safety. The process of leaving behind a familiar life for the unknown is undoubtedly challenging, yet Church World Service (CWS) has played a vital role in providing support during this difficult journey. Despite the strong pain of homesickness, the support system from CWS has made the transition into their new life somewhat smoother.

“With Church World Service, it was like arriving directly at a family or relative’s house,” Mariela expresses. Navigating paperwork, understanding social security protocols, and meeting medical requirements were daunting tasks, not to mention enrolling her children in school. Church World Service provided the guidance and support needed during this overwhelming period.

As we share Mariela’s story, she has only been in the U.S. for a month. Looking ahead during this transitional time, Mariela hopes for “tranquility, emotional and financial security.” She expresses her aspirations for her two kids to graduate from school, emphasizing the importance of stability and a secure future for her family.

