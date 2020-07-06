Where a Familia Plants a Future: Growing Stability Through Faith and Hard Work

Through the CWS-supported Produce Verde project, one family is transforming their livelihood, strengthening their unity and inspiring their community through sustainable farming practices.

As the first morning light creeps over the horizon, the Maldonado family’s routine is already underway. Their day begins with prayer, followed by a shared breakfast before they step into the fields and corrals that sustain their livelihood. What grows here is more than coffee, crops and livestock—it is stability, confidence and the shared vision of a family working toward a future rooted in faith, hard work and opportunity.

A Turning Point in a Time of Crisis

Several years ago, Pedro and his family’s lives were put to the test when the pandemic struck Honduras. Work became uncertain, prices rose and accessing food grew increasingly difficult. The situation became so severe that his wife Edis considered migrating to the United States to earn additional income, but their family could not imagine being separated.

Instead, they decided to stay in Honduras—to remain together and to hold firmly to their faith. Soon after, an opportunity arrived to join Produce Verde, a food security project led by Comisión de Acción Social Menonita (CASM) with support from Church World Service and Growing Hope Globally.

This program marked a turning point in their lives. They received animals, training and tools that helped transform their home into a productive, thriving farm.

Growth, Learning and Shared Leadership

Two years later, the changes are visible in every corner. Where there were once only a few animals, there are now organized enclosures for laying hens, broilers and young chicks. Edis now confidently leads the poultry project. She began with just 15 chickens, but today she cares for up to 100 chicks and receives steady orders from the community. “Thanks to my husband, who encouraged me and told me, ‘Don’t be afraid to invest.’”

The biodigester installed on the farm allows them to produce gas from waste, reduce costs and make better use of limited resources. A solar dryer has improved coffee processing, and organic fertilizer techniques have strengthened the soil. They even make use of every byproduct: tomato, carrot and lemon peels are used to naturally deworm their animals without chemicals.

Planting Stability Together

Each improvement reflects learning, effort and perseverance. Yet Pedro insists the greatest change is not immediately visible—it lies in how the family now works together. Before, he felt he had to carry every responsibility alone. Today, each family member has a role and a purpose. His wife manages the animals, his children support composting and coffee production and decisions are made collectively. This shared effort has not only improved their household economy, but it has also brought peace of mind and joy.

This entire process is deeply connected to their faith. Even though their days begin before dawn and stretch late into the evening, Edis explains, “We always make time for God.” Pedro summarizes their approach simply: “We are being stewards of creation, and when we implement practices like these, we are contributing to the environment.”

Their impact extends beyond their home. Through the Produce Verde project, Pedro gained not only technical support but also a new vision for the future—one that inspires other families. Neighbors now come to observe, ask questions and learn from the Maldonados’ experience. By sharing his knowledge, Pedro has stepped into a leadership role within his community.

Moving Forward, Step by Step

When Pedro speaks about the future, he does not mention final goals or completed successes. Instead, he talks about the process. “I don’t say we have achieved it. I say we are achieving it, because the plan is to keep moving forward. Realizing that we can develop family projects is very important.”

Edis dreams of a larger, fully integrated farm, with the home at its center and enough space to expand their work and share their knowledge with others. Pedro listens to that dream with a calm smile and describes himself in simple terms: “I am where I am today because I have been a bold dreamer and choose to believe and act on the conviction that it is possible.”

The Produce Verde project is implemented by our local partner, Comisión de Acción Social Menonita (CASM), with the support of CWS and Growing Hope Globally.

Learn more about CWS’s work in Honduras here.