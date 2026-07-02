‘When We Invest in Dreams, We Unlock Potential’: One Man’s Journey to the Paralympics

After fleeing Cuba and resettling in the United States, Frank is continuing his remarkable journey to the Paralympics, training for elite competition while rebuilding his life with support from CWS Florida. His story highlights the resilience of refugee athletes and the power of community support.

A Refugee Athlete’s Journey Toward the Paralympics

When Frank* arrived in the United States after fleeing Cuba, he carried more than the hope of safety. He carried a promise: to keep training, keep competing and pursuing his dream of reaching the Paralympics.

Since his arrival, Frank has continued to train for the discus throw, competing as an athlete in the F11 classification for people will full or partial vision loss, while also taking steps to rebuild his life in the United States with support from CWS Florida.

His hard work is already leading to meaningful milestones. After earning both gold and silver medals in local competitions, Frank is now preparing for a qualifying competition that will allow him to compete in the Michigan Paralympic Championship—a major milestone on the path toward the Paralympics.

“My sacrifice and my sweat are constant,” Frank shared. “Today I feel strong enough to fulfill a promise to my mother and earn that international medal that was once taken from me.”

Frank’s determination has carried him across borders, through years of training and into this next chapter, where he is continuing to pursue his dream with a supportive community by his side.

How Preferred Communities Supports Refugees and Immigrants

Frank participates in CWS Florida’s Preferred Communities program, which provides long-term, tailored case management for refugees and other eligible newcomers who may need additional support as they navigate life in the United States.

Through Preferred Communities, clients work with caseworkers to identify goals and build personalized plans for stability and self-sufficiency. Support may include benefits navigation, emergency food assistance, housing support, referrals to community resources and help navigating complex legal systems.

For Frank, CWS Florida has helped coordinate practical support in preparation for his upcoming competition, including transportation assistance, airport support and on-site coordination with a local CWS volunteer in Michigan.

Most displaced people never have the chance to rebuild their lives in a safe new country. But when newcomers have access to responsive, community-based support, they can pursue their dreams and safely build a new path forward.

Frank’s journey is a reminder that opportunity matters. When people are welcomed with dignity and connected to the support they need, they contribute in powerful ways—strengthening communities, enriching culture and building futures filled with possibility.

* For protection, a pseudonym was used in this story.

Since our founding in 1946, CWS has supported refugees, immigrants and other displaced people as they rebuild their lives in safety and dignity. Through our network of local resettlement and affiliate offices, we help newcomers like Frank access resources, opportunities and community connections that support long-term stability.

Learn more about the work of CWS Florida here.