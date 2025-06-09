Water, Chickens, and Hope: The New Life Hadijah Built Through CWS Support

Hadijah Tsisti Mbugita, a single mother in Tanzania’s Kigoma Region, received support through the CWS-supported Giving Machine Project. By learning poultry farming, she built a sustainable livelihood that now supports her children’s education, provides clean water at home, and empowers her as a community leader and changemaker.

A Mother’s Struggle and a Turning Point

In the heart of Muganza Village in Tanzania’s Kigoma Region, Hadijah Tsisti Mbugita stands as a symbol of resilience and quiet determination. At 49 years old, she is the sole provider for her large family—six children, two grandchildren and herself. For years, Hadijah bore the responsibility of parenthood alone. Her husband, unable to support the family due to alcohol addiction, left her to care for their children. Eventually, Hadijah made the brave decision to leave the marriage and take full responsibility for her family’s future.

With no steady income, Hadijah turned to subsistence farming and occasional labor to keep her children fed and in school. “Before joining the project, it was a very difficult period for me and my family. Just having a meal was a challenge,” she recalled. “No one seemed to notice my struggles, and I had to take on the role of both mother and father.”

But in 2020, a glimmer of hope arrived in the form of the Giving Machine Project, supported by Church World Service (CWS) and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Hadijah was invited to participate and received training in poultry farming along with three improved indigenous chickens—one rooster and two hens. At first, she was hesitant.

“When I joined the project, I didn’t believe that I could be appreciated and learn about chicken farming with my colleagues,” she shared. “I didn’t have high expectations, but I joined because I saw no other options. I eagerly participated in the training and was always curious to learn more about the best methods of poultry farming.”

What followed was nothing short of transformational.

A Future Rewritten Through Resilience and Support

With care, persistence and the guidance of CWS staff, Hadijah nurtured her small flock. She followed every instruction given, even learning how to treat sick chickens using the knowledge and materials provided. By 2022, her flock had multiplied to 87 birds. Selling the chickens allowed her to buy food, pay school fees and even install a tap water system at home—something her family had never imagined possible. “My children had to travel far to fetch water, and they never imagined that we would have it at our home someday,” she said. “Now, my family has access to water for everyday use. My children can now study without wasting time fetching water.”

Thanks to the project, Hadijah’s children now attend school regularly. Two have entered secondary school, and one is in fifth grade. She also participates in a Village Savings and Loan Association (VSLA), which gives her access to emergency credit when she needs it. “Even when I lack essential needs, I am confident that I can access credit to overcome the challenge,” she explained.

Reflecting on the journey, Hadijah says, “This project truly transformed my family’s life. It enabled us to overcome the extreme poverty we were facing, and we are incredibly thankful to CWS for this. I take great pride in being part of the project it brings us together, allowing us to establish groups and work collaboratively to improve our economic situation.”

Today, Hadijah is more than just a mother and grandmother—she is a poultry farmer, a businesswoman, and a changemaker in her community. Her story is one of transformation through opportunity, resilience and the belief that with the right support, even the most difficult lives can be renewed.

We are thankful for our partner, the Latter-day Saints Charities for their generous funding of our Giving Machines Program. Join us in supporting these resilient individuals by giving now. Learn more about our work in Tanzania here.