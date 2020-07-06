Warmth in the Storm: How Community Support Is Helping South Carolina Recover

In the aftermath of Winter Storm Fern, CWS is providing warmth, safety and stability to families across South Carolina. From distributing emergency blankets to offering temporary housing, we are meeting urgent needs while preparing to send additional blankets and kits to six more locations. Together with our supporters, we’re ensuring that neighbors impacted by the storm are met with compassion, comfort and hope.

Delivering Comfort and Dignity After Winter Storm Fern

In the wake of Winter Storm Fern, communities across South Carolina have been grappling with freezing temperatures, power outages and the emotional toll that comes with sudden displacement. But thanks to the generosity of our supporters, hope is arriving—one blanket, one kit, one safe place at a time.

Last week, CWS delivered emergency blankets to neighbors directly impacted by the storm. These CWS Blankets carry more than warmth. They offer dignity, comfort and a powerful reminder that no one faces hardship alone.

As recovery efforts continue, our team is also providing temporary housing for families who need a safe place to stay as they rebuild stability in the aftermath of the storm.

“When the storm struck, our Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery (EPPR) team mobilized immediately to support communities across the region,” said Zachary Wolgemuth, CWS Director of EPRR. “Through swift coordination, we were able to deliver critical supplies and provide nearly 100 nights of temporary housing for individuals who were displaced.”

Expanding Aid to Six More Communities in Need

And the support doesn’t end there. In the coming days, we will be sending an additional 1,920 Blankets, 600 Kids Kits and 2,000 Hygiene Kits to six more locations across South Carolina, expanding our reach to ensure that more families have the essentials they need.

“Because of the generosity of donors and congregations, CWS Blankets and CWS Kits were ready when winter storms hit—and continue to be shared in the days that follow. Your compassion makes it possible to respond quickly and meet ongoing needs, helping neighbors stay warm and cared for during some of the coldest days of the season,” shared Matthew Stevens, CWS Director of Congregational Campaigns.

Every blanket, every kit and every shelter placement reflects the compassion of a community that shows up when it matters most.

Together, we’re creating warmth, safety and hope—right when our neighbors need it most.

To contribute to our CWS Blankets program, click here. Consider making a contribution to our Emergency Response Fund to support neighbors near and far when disasters strike.