Warmth, Comfort and Hope: How Winterization Support Helped Irina’s Family Through Uncertainty

When war forced Irina to flee Ukraine with her two grandchildren, she became their sole caregiver in a new country, carrying the weight of both survival and hope. Thanks to the CWS winterization project, Irina’s family found comfort, support and a reason to believe in brighter days ahead.

A Grandmother’s Brave Decision

Before war broke out in Ukraine, 58-year-old Irina enjoyed a simple but peaceful life. She worked in a small local clothing boutique and enjoyed living with her son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, who filled her life with warm laughter and happy memories. Then, in an instant, everything changed.

After two months of bombings, fear gripped the family. Their home in Odesa no longer felt safe, and the constant uncertainty began taking a physical and emotional toll on Irina’s two grandchildren, who began having panic attacks and could no longer sleep through the night.

Irina realized she had an impossible choice to make. Heartbroken, she took her grandchildren and left for the neighboring country of Moldova, leaving behind her son and daughter-in-law who needed to stay behind for work.

Since they arrived in Moldova, Irina has been playing multiple roles as both grandparent and parent. She found an apartment to rent in Balti, and the children have started school and begun to settle into their new community. But life away from home is not easy.

Rent and medical treatments for her grandson, who lives with a disability, are expensive. Irina hopes to find work, but as the sole full-time caregiver, finding employment is difficult, and without a stable source of income, it can be difficult to make ends meet.

Winter Support and Hope for Tomorrow

The CWS winterization project, in partnership with local organization Diaconia, provided a lifeline for Irina, who received food vouchers and critical hygiene supplies. With this support, she was also able to save some extra money to afford her grandson’s medications.

“Thanks to the food we bought in December, we enjoyed the holidays to the fullest and had a diversified meal on New Year’s Eve and Christmas,” Irina shared. Though the family is now financially stable, homesickness still weighs on them every day. “We are comfortable in Moldova, but we pray that we can return home as soon as possible, without fear.”

Until the day Irina and her grandchildren can return home and reunite with the rest of their family in safety, they continue to push forward and remain hopeful for all that the future holds.

This story is possible thanks to CWS’s membership in ACT Alliance, a global coalition of churches and agencies engaged in development, humanitarian assistance and advocacy. It is also supported by the generosity of UMCOR. You can learn more and support CWS’ work with Ukrainian refugees in Moldova here.