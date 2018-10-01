Uniting to Combat Period Poverty

This June, the Christian Church in Ohio (Disciples of Christ) assembled 100 CWS Period Packs during the annual Adult Conference in Columbus. With support from the generosity of many congregations, CWS was able to purchase supplies for these Kits, which are filled with essential items like tampons, soap and flushable wipes.

“CWS is so blessed to have generous congregations and donors that care about menstrual justice. Each year, they share their love for our neighbors through the simple act of kindness of sharing hygiene supplies with others. And we’re so grateful for their compassion towards others,” said Matthew Stevens, CWS’ Director of Congregational Campaigns.

The assembled CWS Period Packs were delivered to our affiliate partners at Community Refugee and Immigration Services (CRIS) in Columbus, which supports refugees and immigrants in the Central Ohio community reach safety and stability, sustain self-sufficiency and achieve successful integration in their new homes. Through CRIS, these CWS Period Packs will be shared with newly arriving families to provide them with essential supplies upon their arrival in the United States.

Andrew Gifford, CWS’ Community Engagement Manager, shared about the experience of people of faith coming together to address the needs of our neighbors. “Seeing people unite to meet the needs of our neighbors is truly inspiring. Creating CWS Period Packs is a powerful way for compassionate individuals to make a meaningful impact, both in their local communities and across the nation. Together, we can bring comfort and dignity to those who need it most.”

Hygiene items can be expensive, and these donated Period Packs will help ease the financial burden for our new neighbors. By meeting this crucial need, we extend a warm and supportive welcome to those starting their new lives in our community.

CWS Period Packs are part of a joint menstrual hygiene kit initiative with UMCOR to provide essential health and dignity products to vulnerable communities across the U.S. Kits are easy to assemble and cost an estimated $25 to make. Learn more about CWS Period Packs and how you can help end period poverty on the CWS Kits website.