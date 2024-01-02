Ukrainian Family’s Journey to Safety

In a world rife with challenges and adversities, Tetiana’s story shines through as a beacon of hope and determination. Tetiana, a single mother of two, found herself caught in the crosshairs of conflict when the war in Ukraine began. Faced with the daunting task of ensuring her family’s safety and future, she made the courageous decision to seek refuge in the U.S. under the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) program, a lifeline offered to those fleeing conflict.

However, this choice came at a cost—a heart-wrenching separation from her older son, who was pursuing his college education in Poland. Titania’s love for her children transcended borders, and it was clear that her family’s unity was her unwavering goal. The separation weighed heavily on their hearts, and over time, the longing for a reunited family only grew stronger.

The uncertainty of their legal status and the complex immigration process led them to seek help from the CWS Northern California office. It was there that they found a glimmer of hope in the form of a dedicated legal team ready to guide them through the intricate maze of immigration laws.

Thanks to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), Tetiana and her family received invaluable support. The legal team not only assisted her son with the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) application but also extended their help to Tetiana and her younger daughter. Additionally, UMCOR went a step further by offering financial aid, covering one month’s pay for Tetiana—a lifeline that allowed her to save for her children’s future.

With the legal hurdles resolved and a financial cushion to rely on, Tetiana’s family was finally reunited on American soil. Tetiana, the indefatigable mother, now works tirelessly in two shifts at a local plant to support her children and ensure they have the opportunities they deserve.

Tetiana’s story is not just one of an individual but a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. It showcases the unwavering determination of a mother to provide a better life for her children, the enduring bond of family and the importance of humanitarian aid and support during times of crisis.

CWS is grateful for our partner, UMCOR, whose support makes stories like this possible. To learn more about CWS NorCal, visit their website.