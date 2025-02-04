“Travel Cancelled”: A Poem Reflection of Recent Executive Orders

As of January 22, 2025, the Trump administration has suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) until further notice, leaving thousands of refugees—including minors separated from their parents—without a pathway to safety.

Originally from Syria, Alissa* has a deep connection to the resettlement experience. “CWS was the only organization that supported me on day one of arrival,” she said. “I came by myself, with no family and no friends in the United States. I left Syria with my education half finished. When I arrived, CWS Greensboro helped me every step of the way—from the airport to integrating into the community.”

Now working to support other refugee newcomers, Alissa found herself reflecting deeply on the vulnerability of other newcomers and their struggles. “I drafted a poem in Arabic because that is how I can express my inner feelings and emotions. I was thinking about all the emails we have received: status updates, flight cancellations and other changes. My heart sank as emails popped up about cancellations. It was hard to read.”

The Poem: A Personal Perspective

“When I wrote the poem, I was imagining myself on the other side,” Alissa explained. “I’ve gone through this for five years. I’m from Syria and left my beloved country on my own. COVID delayed my process, I remember worrying for my future and the uncertainty was unbearable, and I know the struggle of waiting. But imagine this: you finally have the date, your bag is packed, you’ve given back your rented house and you’re ready for your dream to start. Then everything falls apart. It’s devastating.”

Through her work, she knows firsthand the significance of every update and every cancellation. “Travel cancellations, delays—these are more than logistics. They’re life-altering events for families.”

*Note: For the safety of this individual, pseudonyms have been used in this story.

