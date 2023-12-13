Transforming Lives: The Impact of CWS and Partners on Ukrainian Families in the U.S.

Olha and Polina, two strong Ukrainian women, came to the United States to find safety from the war that changed their lives. They each set a good example of the support CWS and its partners provide, showing how such partnership can make a big difference. Their stories are about being strong, staying hopeful and how help from others can change lives.

Olha, along with her husband and two young children, sought asylum in the United States due to the war in Ukraine. Their family expanded with the birth of two more children upon arrival. Unfortunately, the youngest son was diagnosed with a rare syndrome, leading to misunderstandings and financial difficulties. CWS Northern California and the UMCOR program became lifelines during this challenging time.

Facing financial constraints caring for her four young children, Olha turned to CWS NorCal for assistance with rent, food and clothing. The UMCOR program stepped in to provide rent payments, essential food supplies and coverage for other necessary expenses. Legal guidance was also offered to help Olha adjust her immigration status, which is currently under review with the government.

The support Olha received brought immense relief. Overcoming feelings of helplessness, especially after her youngest child’s birth, Olha is determined to move forward and find happiness once more.

Polina, a widow with two young children, arrived in the U.S. through the Uniting for Ukraine program. While she secured employment and affordable housing, safety concerns and challenges with her son’s after-school care led to financial strain. Similar to Olha, CWS Northern California and the UMCOR program played pivotal roles in transforming Polina’s situation.

Realizing her city wasn’t safe, Polina reached out to CWS NorCal for help with rent and housing. The UMCOR program provided crucial rental support, while CWS NorCal assisted in finding affordable housing in a safer neighborhood. They also worked with the school district to enroll Polina’s son in a free after-school program, alleviating the need for her to work part-time.

With comprehensive support in place, Polina secured a full-time job and overcame her financial challenges. Expressing deep gratitude to the UMCOR program and CWS Northern California, Polina’s family is now thriving, thankful for the support received during their difficult times. Their stories highlight the resilience of Ukrainian families and the positive impact of community assistance during times of need.

CWS is grateful for our partner, UMCOR, which provides relief, response and long-term recovery grants when events overwhelm a community’s ability to recover on their own, showing how community support can make a big difference in tough times. To learn more about CWS NorCal, visit their website.