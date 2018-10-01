Through War and Time: The Enduring Spirits of Ekaterina and Sofia

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, CWS has expanded its support to reach some of the country’s most vulnerable populations. Through the Caring Hearts project, we’re partnering with local organizations to provide essential aid and emotional support to older adults living in remote villages of Odesa Oblast.

In the quiet corners of Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast region live two extraordinary women—Ekaterina Borisovna Zheltova and Sofia Fedorovna Kiseolar—each over 100 years old, and each a living testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Both have endured famine, war, occupation and loss, yet continue to face life with strength and dignity.

A Century of Strength: Ekaterina’s Story

When she was only eight years old, Ekaterina survived the Holodomor, a man-made famine engineered by the Soviet government of Joseph Stalin, during 1932-1933. Unfortunately, she faced more hard years ahead when she was only 18 years old and the start of World War II broke out. Ekaterina was forced to grow up too quickly, helping her parents from an early age survive.

After World War II ended, Ekaterina married, living with her husband in Germany for several years. They eventually moved to Ukraine before finally ending up in Balta, a city in Odesa Oblast, and her family began to integrate into their new home as her husband joined the military reserve and she found work in a garment factory. Soon after, the young couple welcomed a son and daughter to the family.

“Now I dream that the war will end,” Ekaterina shared with us. From her small pension, she supports the Ukrainian military, contributing funds that go towards food supplies for those serving in the war.

Sofia’s Legacy of Endurance

Sofia, who turned 100 years old this year, is a living history. When she was only 15 years old, World War II began. Having lived through Nazi occupation and Soviet power, Sofia understands war and famine all too well. Now, she is forced to live through a new war.

Despite the many challenges she’s faced, Sofia always remained strong. She raised three sons, the youngest of whom, 70-year-old Anatoly, today takes care of his mother. Sofia worked in a hospital for many years and, after retirement, worked as a cook for another two decades.

Today, Sofia warmly received our team and admitted that she has been a little weak lately. But she does not complain about life—she only remembers what he experienced with the wisdom of a person who has seen a whole century of history.

Through the Caring Hearts project, women like Ekaterina and Sofia are receiving more than just material support—they are receiving the dignity of being seen, heard and cared for. The project provides food, hygiene supplies, medical assistance and psychosocial support to older adults in some of the most remote and underserved areas of Odesa Oblast.

These women—and many others like them—serve as living reminders of resilience in the face of hardship. Their stories inspire hope and underscore the importance of standing with those who have already sacrificed so much.

The “Caring Hearts” project is implemented by our local partner in Ukraine, Culture of Democracy, with support from Church World Service and technical assistance from the Regional Development Agency of the Odesa Region and Kuyalnytskyi Village Amalgamated Territorial Community. We are also grateful for our valued partners, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and Church of the Brethren, for their support of this work. To learn more about our Ukraine response, click here.