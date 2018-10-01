Three Years After the Fall of Kabul: Nargis’ Story.

This week marks the anniversary of the fall of Kabul, a day when many Afghans began fleeing their country, fearing for their lives. As we approach the third anniversary of this significant event, we reflect on the journey of Nargis, a 23-year-old woman who arrived in the United States on June 7th, 2023, from Afghanistan. Her story begins in Kabul, where she lived with her family in a small, crowded apartment. Life in Kabul was tough, especially for women. “There was a lot of noise, a lot of people and less security, especially for girls during the nighttime. Like after six o’clock, we’re not going out anywhere!” Nargis recalls.

In 2020, Nargis received a scholarship that allowed her to move to Tajikistan to pursue her education. Although she left her family behind, she would return to Kabul during the summer breaks. Her life took a dramatic turn when Kabul fell, and Nargis, who had returned to Tajikistan just a week before the collapse, decided to continue her journey to the United States.

Nargis has always been ambitious, with dreams of making a difference in the world. “I am an ambitious girl! I have big dreams. So, I just graduated from my bachelor’s in cinema and media. I’m hoping to work in my industry,” she shares. Nargis envisions helping others with talent but without the opportunities to grow as actors, filmmakers or in other creative roles. Her goal is to create opportunities for them, whether through free courses or establishing an agency to nurture their talents.

When asked about the differences between life in Afghanistan and the United States, Nargis explained, “I could not see myself grow there. It was really hard and challenging, especially for women to grow there. For us, it was mostly like we should have gone to another country where we would have more opportunities.” In contrast, she feels that in the U.S., she can see her potential for growth and success. “But here I can see myself grow in a couple of years. I see that.”

For Nargis, home is more than just a place—it’s about feeling at peace. “I think for me, home is more like somewhere we could feel peace more in it,” she summarizes, capturing her hopes and aspirations in her new life.

To learn more about the world of CWS Harrisonburg, visit their website.