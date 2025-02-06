“This Is a Betrayal”: An Afghan Resettlement Worker Speaks Out

Taq, a resettlement caseworker in Ohio, has witnessed the devastating impact of recent Executive Orders that have halted refugee arrivals, leaving families like his own in limbo. With loved ones stranded in unsafe conditions and immigrant communities facing growing fear in the United States, Taq shares his hope for policies that honor America’s commitment to those who risked everything to support it.

Taq, a resettlement caseworker at Community Refugee and Immigration Services in Ohio, has witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of recent Executive Orders on refugees and immigrants. These orders have blocked countless people overseas from arriving in the United States, including many who worked alongside the U.S. government. For some, this decision shattered more than a decade of waiting with just one signature.

“My cousin and his family were supposed to arrive on February 20th,” Taq shared. “Their flights were canceled. Global Refuge was their resettlement agency. Many Afghans risked their lives helping the U.S., yet they are now left stranded. My cousin’s case was canceled, my in-law—who had been waiting for resettlement for years—was also affected. People outside of Afghanistan can’t go back, and those still in the country have seen their hopes crushed.”

Families Left in Limbo: The Impact of Executive Orders

Taq describes the dire conditions faced by Afghans stuck in limbo. “The camps in Pakistan and Qatar feel like jails—no one wants to be there. Those still in Afghanistan live in constant fear of being targeted. And yet, here I am, asking the Trump administration: What about the people who helped you? This is a betrayal by America against those who stood by them.”

His cousin, who had gone through the lengthy and rigorous resettlement process, was devastated. “He had a visa, submitted every required document, and even completed the final steps with IOM in Islamabad, Pakistan, providing his passports and photos to receive his travel schedule. IOM informed Global Refuge that his family was scheduled to arrive in Maryland on February 20th. He had been saying goodbye to friends and preparing for his new life in the U.S. But then, Global Refuge emailed me saying his visa was canceled. He has seven children. After three years of waiting, this Executive Order has destroyed their future. He was so stressed he went two days without eating properly.”

Taq’s brothers, who are also awaiting asylum interviews, are living in fear in Afghanistan. “They once had hope that their lives could be rebuilt, but now they are left in despair. This executive order didn’t just halt their cases—it shattered their dreams.”

Fear and Uncertainty in the United States

Beyond his family, Taq speaks about the growing fear within immigrant communities in the United States. “I’m a naturalized Afghan, and the recent raids in different states have made me deeply concerned—even for myself. These actions are meant to instill fear in those who have already escaped fear. I worry for all immigrants and refugees. This is not the America the world knows.”

Taq has a personal plea for the administration. “My message to Trump and the government is simple: please reconsider. Revise these Executive Orders. Treat these vulnerable communities with humanity. My cousin, my brothers, my father—they are not just case numbers. They are people. This is family separation.”

Even as a U.S. citizen, Taq continues to wait for his father’s arrival. “I filed for a family visa for my father three years ago, yet he is still not here. My immediate family, some of whom worked for the U.S. government, remain in limbo. My nephew is in the U.S., but his family is stuck in Pakistan. And this is happening to hundreds of other families across the country.”

The fear in his Ohio community is palpable. “We came here seeking safety from persecution, yet here we are—afraid once again.”

Taq’s story is one of many, a reflection of the uncertainty and heartbreak facing refugees and immigrants across the United States today.

Taq Aziz is Resettlement Caseworker for Community Refugee & Immigration Services (CRIS), CWS’ local affiliate office in Columbus, Ohio. Take action to tell Congress and the White House that you OPPOSE Trump’s indefinite refugee ban and Executive Actions targeting newcomers. Learn more about how you can take action to support refugees and asylum seekers now.