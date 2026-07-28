“They Made Me Feel Like I Wasn’t Alone Anymore”: Why Refugee Protection Matters

After fleeing Afghanistan, Layla arrived in the United States alone and uncertain of where to turn. With support from CWS and community partners, she is beginning to rebuild her life and imagine a future rooted in safety, dignity and service.

Rebuilding Safety for Afghan Neighbors

By age 35, Layla* had built a thriving life in Afghanistan. After years of hard work and dedicated study, she graduated from law school and became a legal advisor in the Office of the President, reflecting her deep commitment to justice and public service.

But everything changed the day the Taliban rose to power. Overnight, Layla’s profession made her a target. She began receiving death threats, lost her job and watched her sense of safety disappear. Suddenly, remaining in Afghanistan was no longer an option.

“I had to leave behind my sick mother and sister to save my life,” Layla said. “My mother told me, ‘You need to survive so you can help us later.’ So I left everything I had worked so hard for.”

Building Welcome for Refugee Newcomers

When Layla arrived in the United States in March 2025, she had reached safety but found herself completely alone. Standing in the airport, she didn’t know how to take a taxi, access services or navigate life in a new country. The systems designed to help newcomers felt confusing and out of reach.

Those early days were overwhelming. Without a support network, Layla had to rely on online searches to learn how to meet her basic needs. Her benefits applications were rejected because of paperwork errors. She lacked health insurance and had no way to see a doctor when she became sick.

“I was scared to even go outside. I didn’t understand how anything worked. I felt invisible.”

Then, through a referral from another local organization, Layla was connected to a staff member at Church World Service. That phone call became a turning point.

“[My caseworker] listened. She invited me into the office. CWS helped with rent, food and, most importantly, made me feel like I wasn’t alone anymore.”

Finding the Path Forward: The Journey to Stability

For many refugees, the journey toward stability extends long after arrival. Safe housing, case management, legal assistance and community connections can make the difference between isolation and belonging. With consistent support, Layla began to see a path forward.

Her recovery has been about more than meeting immediate needs. It has been about recovering a sense of agency after being forced to leave behind her career, her home and the people she loves. With community behind her, she can continue pursuing a new goal: helping women navigate crisis and build better futures.

Today, Layla remains focused on her goals. She hopes to find stable employment, continue her education and reunite with her mother and sister.

“I can’t go back to Afghanistan,” she said. “But I believe this can be a place where I rebuild my life. One day, I want to help women who are going through the same thing I did. I want to make sure they don’t feel as alone as I once did.”

Refugee Protection: Why Advocacy for Afghans Still Matters

This month marks the 75th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention, the cornerstone of international refugee protection. For decades, the Convention has safeguarded the rights of people forced to flee their homes, offering a framework for protection, safety and the opportunity to rebuild.

Layla’s experience shows why that commitment remains as critical today as it was 75 years ago.

Afghans who were forced to flee continue to need pathways to protection, family reunification and opportunities to thrive in their new communities. Through refugee resettlement, legal services and case management, CWS helps people seeking safety move from crisis to belonging while advocating for policies that uphold human dignity and protection.

Every person deserves the chance to rebuild after displacement. With continued advocacy, community support and investment in refugee protection, more families can find the safety and opportunity they need to move forward. Your support helps make that possible. Donate today to stand with CWS until everyone is safe.

*For the protection of the individual mentioned in this article, a pseudonym has been used.