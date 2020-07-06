Surviving the Kunar Earthquake: Nizamuddin’s Story of Loss and Hope

When a devastating earthquake struck Afghanistan’s Kunar Province on August 21, 2025, families lost homes livelihoods and loved ones within minutes. With no food or shelter, survivors like Nizamuddin relied on rapid support from Community World Service Asia, a local partner of CWS, to make it through the first critical days.

A Peaceful Life Shattered in Seconds

Kunar Province is known for its lush valleys and natural beauty. Before the earthquake, 48‑year‑old Nizamuddin lived a quiet life in Jabagai village in Nurgal District where he farmed and kept livestock to support his family.

Everything changed on the night of 31 August 2025 when a powerful earthquake struck without warning, killing 1,992 people and injuring 3,631 more. In total, 8,471 homes—including Nizamuddin’s—were destroyed across the province, leaving his 12-year-old son badly injured and the family’s belongings and livestock buried under the rubble.

Nizamuddin recalls waking to a deafening sound as the ground shook violently around them. “It was midnight, and my family and I were asleep when suddenly a loud noise shook the whole area. Within moments, the ground started violently shaking, stronger than anything I had ever experienced or even heard of. Stones fell from the mountains, and the terrifying sound felt like the Day of Judgement.”

As his house crumbled, he shouted for his family to escape. The walls and roof collapsed before he could get everyone out. His son was trapped under debris and injured. In darkness and confusion, with people screaming and rocks falling, he managed to pull him out and tie his wounds with his own shawl. “That night felt endless. A night filled with fear, pain and helplessness.”

Providing Life-Saving Support

At dawn, government officials and rescue workers arrived to evacuate the injured and recover bodies. The valley was engulfed in grief. Nearly every home had suffered loss. With their house destroyed, Nizamuddin’s family had no food or supplies. Government teams distributed limited emergency rations for a day or two, but the needs of families were far greater. Children were hungry and parents had nothing to feed them.

In response, CWS’s local partner, Community World Service Asia (CWSA), provided emergency cooked meals for impacted families, including cooked rice, meat, fresh bread, clean drinking water and fresh fruit.

Nizamuddin remembers the compassion and effort that went into every delivery. “The CWSA team worked tirelessly. Despite their own exhaustion, they prepared fresh cooked meals for us every morning and evening. Their staff walked for long hours on foot, carrying the cooked food, and delivering it directly to our tents for us and our children. This kindness kept our families alive during those difficult days.”

For eight consecutive days, CWSA teams ensured families like Nizamuddin’s did not go hungry during the most vulnerable period after the earthquake. Their presence provided both nourishment and emotional support for families who had lost everything.

“I am deeply thankful to the leadership and staff of CWSA. During one of the hardest moments of our lives, they stood with us and protected our children from hunger and hardship. We are proud to have such compassionate people supporting us.”

Today, as communities in Kunar continue rebuilding their lives, stories like Nizamuddin’s stand as powerful reminders of resilience and the impact of rapid humanitarian response.

Learn more about our disaster response work here. Consider making a donation to our Emergency Response Fund, which enables CWS to remain prepared in the face of emerging disasters like these.