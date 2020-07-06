Surviving the Kunar Earthquake: An Afghan Father’s Story of Loss and Hope

A young father from Afghanistan’s Kunar Province reflects on a life once shaped by peace and nature and how a single night of disaster changed everything. His story reveals both devastating loss and the fragile hope made possible through timely humanitarian support.

Ahmad Wali*, 27, lives in the Masood Ghazi Abad village of Mazar Dara in the Nurgal District of Kunar Province, Afghanistan. The valley is known for its natural beauty, framed by high mountains, green fields, flowing streams and fresh air that bring a sense of calm and comfort. Life there was simple yet deeply peaceful. Before disaster struck, Wali and his wife lived with their two children, working together as a family each day farming, caring for their animals and supporting each other in regular household tasks.

Their mornings began early, and evenings ended with rest at home. The children played freely outdoors, surrounded by nature, and the strong sense of unity in Mazara Dara brought happiness and hope. Like many in the valley, Wali believed this peaceful life would continue and that his family’s future would unfold in this beautiful place.

A Night That Changed Everything

Everything changed the evening of August 31, 2025, when a powerful earthquake struck the entire Mazar Dara valley. Homes were damaged, people panicked and the sense of safety that defined valley life vanished.

For Wali, the impacts were devastating. “During the earthquake, my family suffered very serious losses,” he says. His eight year old daughter and mother were both killed. His son was injured and needed medical treatment. Along with the loss of loved ones, the family’s livelihood vanished. Goats, cows and sheep that had provided food and income did not survive, and their house was completely destroyed.

Across the valley, families were left shocked and uncertain. Aftershocks continued to shake the ground, forcing people to live in constant fear. With homes destroyed and exposure to rain, wind and harsh weather, daily life became a struggle. Food, clean water, medicine and safe shelter were suddenly scarce, leaving children, women and elderly individuals especially vulnerable.

Help, Hunger and a Fragile Hope

In the aftermath, a team member from CWS’s local partner, Community World Service Asia, visited the area to assess urgent needs. They found families surviving on maize leaves and raw maize due to extreme food shortages. Shelter, clean drinking water and medical care were critically lacking.

With support from CWS Japan, emergency food assistance began reaching affected communities. Every day, Wali’s family and around 1,500 others received cooked rice, cooked meat, fresh bread, clean water and fruit. For many, it was the first proper nourishment since the earthquake. Wali describes the relief vividly. After days of hunger, receiving cooked food brought visible joy. The assistance met immediate needs and restored something just as important: the feeling that they had not been abandoned.

Today, Wali and his family still live under extremely difficult conditions without proper shelter, sufficient food or full medical care. Yet he remains grateful and hopeful. While the support received has eased some hardship, he says continued help is essential so families can rebuild their lives and ensure safety and dignity for their children.

In a valley once defined by peace and now marked by loss, even small acts of support shine as a vital light for the future.

* For the protection of the individuals in this story, a pseudonym has been used.

Learn more about our disaster response work here. Consider making a donation to our Emergency Response Fund, which enables CWS to remain prepared in the face of emerging disasters like these.