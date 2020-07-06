Stronger Together: How You Helped Families Across the United States Rebuild After Crisis

Your generosity helped communities across the United States recover from hurricanes, wildfires and winter storms in 2025. From emergency supplies to long‑term support, you ensured families had the help they needed to regain safety, stability and hope.

Across the United States, disasters continue to strike with little warning—destroying homes, disrupting daily life and leaving families unsure of how they’ll recover. But when crisis hits, your compassion ensures that neighbors across the country receive immediate relief and long‑term support.

In 2025, your generosity helped 62,000 people prepare for and recover from disasters nationwide. Through our Kits and Blankets program, you made it possible for CWS to deliver 78,772 emergency supplies to families facing some of their hardest days.

Read more to see how your support strengthened communities from Florida to California—and how you can continue to stand with families facing future emergencies.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton

On September 26, 2024, Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm, carving a devastating path from Florida’s Gulf Coast to Tennessee. Less than two weeks later, communities already overwhelmed by Helene were struck again when Hurricane Milton—a Category 3 storm—brought destructive flooding across Florida.

Thanks to the quick action of our supporters, CWS delivered 26,436 emergency supplies valued at $752,900 to local partners in Florida and North Carolina within the first weeks of the response and helped provide temporary housing for families forced from their homes.

California Wildfires

When wildfires tore through California in January 2025, our supporters ensured survivors had a place to turn. CWS played a vital role in coordinating the LA Fires Disaster Resource Village alongside more than 20 partner organizations, reaching 12,725 people.

Together we helped deliver over $12 million in aid, including temporary housing, $100,000 in direct cash assistance, translation support and 1,200 preparedness kits, and offered families immediate relief, long‑term guidance and the dignity of being met with compassion and clarity during an overwhelming time.

Winter Storm Fern

Earlier this year, freezing temperatures and power outages caused by Winter Storm Fern left families across South Carolina struggling to stay warm and safe.

Your support provided more than 4,000 emergency supplies and 100 nights of temporary housing—helping families know they weren’t alone during a frightening and uncertain time.

Recovery from a disaster doesn’t end when the headlines fade. Across the United States, your support ensures families continue receiving emergency supplies, direct financial assistance and long‑term recovery resources.

The Emergency Response Fund allows us to act quickly. When you stand with CWS, you remind families from coast to coast that they never have to walk the road from crisis to recovery alone.