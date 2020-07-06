Stepping Toward a Better World: How CROP Hunger Walks Are Fighting Hunger in 2026

CROP Hunger Walks mobilize tens of thousands of people each year to fight food insecurity, raising millions to support both global and local hunger-fighting efforts. As National Walking Day approaches, these walks show how every step can help neighbors near and far.

Ending Hunger One Step at a Time

Participants in the Greater Lexington CROP Hunger Walk join together in fighting hunger in their community and around the world.

Every spring, communities across the country lace up their walking shoes for one powerful purpose: to end hunger. Through CROP Hunger Walk, neighbors are taking steps toward a world where there is enough for all.

With global hunger, conflict and economic uncertainty on the rise, CROP Hunger Walks—one of the longest‑running, community‑driven movements—offer something profoundly hopeful: an accessible way for people of all ages to take meaningful action.

“With all the unrest in the world, we all wonder what we can do to help our neighbors and show compassion to those in need,” shared Jon Skogen, CWS National Community Engagement Manager. “CROP Hunger Walks give people of all ages a way to step up and help those around the block and around the world.”

Through the CROP Hunger Walk, neighbors near and far are helping put food on the table and building more resilient futures—one step at a time.

A Nationwide Movement With Local Roots

In 2025 alone, more than 400 CROP Hunger Walks took place across the United States, bringing together diverse communities united by a shared goal: ensuring that every family has the food they need to thrive.

These walks aren’t just symbolic gestures. They are tangible demonstrations of solidarity that bring communities closer while generating real support for hunger‑fighting programs.

From downtown routes with hundreds of neighbors to small but mighty rural gatherings, more than 40,000 walkers participated last year. Some were first‑timers looking for a meaningful volunteer opportunity, while others have walked for decades.

But they all shared one belief: that no one should ever be forced to go hungry.

Raising Millions to Fight Hunger Near and Far

Their commitment paid off in extraordinary ways. In 2025, CROP Hunger Walks raised $6.8 million nationwide. That collective generosity is more than a number—it’s a lifeline.

Funds from each walk help support CWS’s global hunger‑fighting initiatives, strengthening long‑term solutions such as sustainable agriculture programs, access to clean water, emergency response after disasters and training for families to build resilient livelihoods.

Just as importantly, CROP Hunger Walks nourish the very communities where they take place. Every participating community designates a portion of the funds raised to support organizations addressing hunger right in their own neighborhoods.

In 2025, these community-directed gifts totaled about $1.7 million, distributed among more than 800 local hunger agencies across the United States. These contributions help food pantries keep shelves stocked, soup kitchens serve meals with dignity, community gardens grow fresh produce and shelters support individuals and families facing crisis.

Why Walking Matters Now More Than Ever

Food insecurity continues to affect millions of people in the United States and around the world. Economic pressures, climate‑related disasters and widening inequalities mean families are struggling to access sufficient, nutritious food.

CROP Hunger Walks show that hope grows when people act together. Whether it’s a small town raising enough money to keep a food shelf open or a large city rallying thousands of participants, every walk plants seeds of change.

National Walking Day invites everyone to enjoy the health benefits of walking—but CROP Hunger Walks offer an opportunity to give that walk deeper meaning.

Learn more and join a local CROP Hunger Walk near you.