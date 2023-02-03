Solidarity and Healing

In war-torn countries like Ukraine, the effects of war go beyond what is visible to the bare eye, and into the minds and hearts of children. While these wounds can be hard to heal, there is always hope. In Moldova we supported one of our partners, Diaconia Social Mission, to establish an educational center known as “Anastasis” where there is never a shortage of hope. The word Anastasis means, “recovery from a debilitating condition” or “rebirth,” which describes well the healing energy and mission of the center.

During a recent visit to the center, our team met Olena Grubina, a Ukrainian refugee who is both a program participant and care provider at the center. When we first met Olena, we were captivated by the way she carefully observed each child while assessing their needs. Olena told us that the same thing that drew us to her is what drew her to the educators at the center. She said, “the educators’ eyes emanate warmth and sincere love for children. This feeling cannot be confused with anything else. You can feel it from the beginning.”

Perhaps the reason Olena was so quick to notice this type of intentional care is that Olena herself has experience in psychology. As a single mother from Ukraine, Olena was forced to leave her career behind to protect her two youngest children, Daniil and Gheorghii, from the war. When she discovered Anastasis, Olena saw the center as an opportunity for her children to heal and a way for her to use her own skills.

Olena immediately enrolled her children into the program and soon became acquainted with the whole team of educators. As the team got to know Olena and learned about her profession, they quickly realized how valuable she would be for the program and hired her as an educator and psychologist. Olena’s work focuses on leading workshops for children between the ages of 12 to 16 that teach the youth methods to adapt to their new environment. While working with teenagers can sometimes be a challenge, Olena’s own experience as a Ukrainian refugee allows her to connect deeply and naturally with the youth. She explains, “I know all these children. Many of them are my neighbors since we now live in the same hotel. I know their parents, their past, and the way they experience the trauma of this war.”

Olena is thriving in her role and feels grateful for her team. She said, “Here I feel a kind of family support; a feminine solidarity. I do my best to bring peace and harmony to these children, who are going through a hard time right now. I would like our center, Anastasis, to be a shock absorber that will help them adapt to their new living conditions.” With her team, Olena is healing the hearts and minds of dozens of children, along with her own.