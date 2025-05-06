Sewn With Hope: Elvira’s Path from Ukraine to Serbia

Forced to flee Ukraine in 2022, Elvira rebuilt her life in Serbia through creativity, community and determination—turning her sewing skills into a source of purpose, income and empowerment for herself and other refugee women. With support from CWS and partners, her family is now charting a path toward independence and stability.

Stitch by Stitch: Reclaiming Purpose Through Creativity

Before the war, life in the small Ukrainian village of Nyzhni Vorota was steady and stable. Elvira and her husband worked in hospitality, while their two children focused on school—her son was in second grade, her daughter in eighth. On the side, Elvira sometimes took on sewing projects, having completed training as a tailor. It was a quiet, ordinary life, shaped by work, family and community.

Everything changed in February 2022. As the war unfolded, Elvira and her family made the painful decision to leave their home behind in search of safety. They arrived in Serbia, where Red Cross volunteers guided them to the asylum center in Vranje, a facility dedicated to welcoming refugees from Ukraine.

Elvira didn’t wait long to act. Wanting to contribute and rebuild a sense of purpose, she approached the Commissariat for Refugees and Migration and asked for a sewing machine. Once it arrived, she got to work, sewing tablecloths, curtains, towels and sheets for the asylum center. It was her way of settling into the unfamiliar place, one stitch at a time.

A New Start: Family, Community and the Road to Independence

From the beginning, CWS’ partner, the Belgrade Centre for Human Rights, supported Elvira and her family, helping them secure legal residence and walking alongside them as they navigated life in a new country. Recognizing her talent and drive, they connected her with the social enterprise Woman on the Way, where she found both work and community. She also partnered with the local organization Sigma Plus, sharing her sewing expertise to help other refugee and asylum-seeking women. Through this role, she traveled to various refugee accommodation centers across Serbia, where she led sewing workshops and offered encouragement to women eager to learn the craft.

She didn’t stop there. Elvira taught herself to knit and crochet, turning her creativity into a growing collection of handmade toys and clothing, which she now sells online and at local festivals and fairs.

Meanwhile, her children settled into Serbian schools. Her daughter graduated from elementary school in Vranje and enrolled in a high school of economics. As the family prepared to take the next step toward independence, they began searching for a home of their own. It wasn’t a simple process; they had to explore several towns to find a place that felt right.

With support from CWS, they were able to do just that. Temporary housing assistance allowed them to travel and deal with legal paperwork, but also to stay in each location long enough to search, plan and make informed decisions without the pressure of rushing or uncertainty. The family is deeply grateful for this support, which gave them the stability they needed to focus on securing documents and building their future with confidence.

Today, Elvira and her family are embracing life in Serbia. Their biggest dream is to move into a home of their own, make it theirs and continue living with peace, purpose and independence.

CWS is thankful for the generosity of Airbnb.org, whose support has allowed individuals like Elvira to receive temporary housing as they establish their new and permanent homes.