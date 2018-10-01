Rising Above the Floods: Pak Sampara’s Journey of Resilience and Community Support

Nearly every year, floods hit Makassar City, disrupting the lives and livelihoods of those who call it home.

For 56-year-old Pak Sampara, each flood brings a new wave of uncertainty. The rising water damages crops, making them impossible to sell, and in 2020, the situation became even more devastating when he lost his cleaning job in a local hotel due to COVID-19 layoffs.

In 2023, he learned about the CLEAR project, implemented by CWS in partnership with INANTA and Yayasan Cita Wadah Swadaya (YCWS), to help communities in flood-prone Makassar, South Sulawesi, create a community-led early warning system and preparedness plan to reduce flood risks and protect vulnerable families.

Determined to support his community despite the hardships, Pak Sampara embraced the opportunity to make a difference. As a neighborhood leader, he turned to hydroponic farming, growing chilies and tomatoes in his home garden and sharing his harvest with neighbors in need.

“CWS, YCWS and INANTA, through the CLEAR Project, have helped us develop our abilities to help others in devastating situations. Now I hope I can help more people, especially within my communities,” Pak Sampara shared.

In the face of disasters, preparation is key—not only in protecting ourselves but for strengthening entire communities. Through the CLEAR project and disaster risk reduction training, Pak Sampara has gained the tools to stay resilient in the face of future floods. His story is a powerful reminder that perseverance and community spirit can turn even the toughest challenges into opportunities for growth and support.

