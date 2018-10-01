Richard G. Vogl crafts wooden toys that bring joy and creativity to children in need, reflecting his dedication to giving back

After retiring eleven years ago from his role as a Commissioner on the Orange County Superior Court, Richard G. Vogl discovered a new passion: woodworking. “Since retirement, my hobby is making toys,” he says. These toys, crafted from wood, are designed for donation to children, including those from immigrant families and those facing life-threatening illnesses. Richard has heard of Church World Service after his retirement. “I feel the role of being a general donor to worthwhile groups such as CWS,” added Richard.

Years earlier Richard initially took up woodworking as a way to relieve the stress of his demanding career. Over time, this hobby evolved into something more meaningful. He began creating detailed wooden toys that bring joy to children dealing with serious health challenges. “Many of the toys are unfinished so children can paint them and turn them into their own creations,” Richard explains, adding that each toy can become something unique and personal for its young owner.

Richard’s deep connection to immigrant communities is rooted in his own family history. “My interest in helping immigrants arises from the fact that I am very aware that my family came from another area,” he notes. His great-grandfather became a U.S. citizen in 1876 after emigrating from Vienna, and his grandfather followed in his footsteps, arriving in the U.S. in 1906 after automatically becoming a U.S. citizen, born in Vienna to an American.

Richard’s father, a U.S. Army serviceman, exposed him to various cultures, fostering a lifelong appreciation for diversity. “I became very aware of other cultures, other situations, and enjoyed that kind of background,” he recalls. This multicultural perspective influenced Richard’s legal career and his volunteer work with immigrant communities.

“My wife’s great-grand parents are immigrants from China. When we married, we adopted two kids—my son is of Vietnamese heritage, and my daughter is of Korean heritage,” Richard shares, underscoring his personal connection to the immigrant experience. Reflecting on the broader impact of immigration, he says, “I have a strong feeling that one of the reasons our country is as great as it is, is because we are a melting pot. People who have the incentive to leave their background and home to come here invigorate our country.”

Richard’s legacy extends far beyond his distinguished career as an attorney, educator and Commissioner. Through his woodworking, he continues to touch lives, bringing comfort and joy to children who need it most.

Learn how you can get involved in supporting CWS’ mission, or click here to learn more about the work of CWS Orange County.