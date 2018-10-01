Reunited After a Decade: The Khan Family’s Journey to Hope and Home

After more than ten years of separation, Mr. Khan finally reunited with his wife and daughters in Texas—thanks to his unshakable determination, the support of Church World Service and a community ready to welcome. Their story is a powerful reminder of the resilience of refugee families and the transformative impact of welcome.

A Journey Marked by Separation and Strength

Imagine being forced to flee your home, leaving behind your career, your belongings and, most of all, your loved ones. That was the heartbreaking reality for Mr. Khan*, who was separated from his wife and daughters, holding onto nothing but the hope that they would one day be reunited.

After fleeing Pakistan in 2014, Mr. Khan traveled to several other countries before finally being approved for travel to the United States, where he was welcomed with support from Church World Service. Though he had reached a place of safety, his heart remained with his family and, with the help of the CWS team, he worked tirelessly to find them a pathway towards safety and reunification.

At long last, on April 2, 2025—more than a decade after they were first separated—Mr. Khan welcomed his wife and children to his new community in Texas.

The journey was filled with uncertainty along the way, not the least of which included the Trump administration’s January 20th Executive Order suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program indefinitely, shattering the hope of families like the Khans who dreamed of reaching safety in countries like the United States.

A Community Comes Together

When the long-awaited day finally came, the Khans were not alone. Their new community was there to welcome them home, setting up their apartment, assembling furniture and raising funds to cover the cost of their flights to the United States. Local volunteers rallied around them, providing the warm welcome that every family deserves.

“Immediately after getting the news that the family had been issued Visas, we reached out to our support community of volunteers, donors and partner organizations, and everyone said ‘Yes!’,” shared Rebecca Harrison, Resettlement Director of CWS Houston. “Within just a few days we had an apartment, furniture, home supplies and airfare lined up. I think the news of all the flights and visas that had been canceled after January 20 had been so devastating for everyone in our welcoming network, being able to do something to help bring this family to safety brought them a glimmer of hope.”

“We are grateful for all that you have done for us,” Mr. Khan shared. Even just days after finally reuniting his family, he feels a sense of responsibility in building welcoming communities for other newcomers. “We must help others who are facing problems. The United States is a country of immigrants. The entire potential of the world is here.”

Now, with their future ahead of them, the Khan family already have big plans. The daughters are already eager to attend university—an opportunity they were unable to access in Pakistan, hoping to build flourishing careers in pharmacy, IT and cybersecurity.

“We are hopeful that they will be able to go to school soon because in our country they were living in hiding. They wanted to attend university, but there were restrictions,” Mr. Khan shared. “We are happy because we can make their dreams come true here.”

Despite the new opportunities before them, the weight of their journey still lingers. The path the Khans took to reach safety—sadly, only available to less than one percent of those in need—was long and filled with hardship. “It is a really big trauma for children to have to leave their home country,” shared Azra, the family’s oldest daughter. “I had to endure things. I still need time to heal, and we will, but I am really grateful to CWS, and I hope we can be a help to other people.”

The Khan family’s journey is a testament to hope, resilience and the promise of a brighter future—not only for themselves, but for the community they now call home. Their story, rooted in courage and strengthened by the compassion of their neighbors, is a powerful reminder of the enduring strength and impact of the United States’ legacy of welcome.

*Pseudonyms have been used to protect the identity of the family.

