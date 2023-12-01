Resilience Beyond Limits: Hamid’s Journey on This International Day of Persons with Disability

On this International Day of Persons with Disability, we turn our attention to the inspiring journey of Hamid. Currently serving as a case aid with CWS Durham, Hamid reflects on his remarkable transformation from a tragic accident that cost him both of his arms to discovering hope and purpose in his new life in North Carolina.

Before joining CWS, Hamid dedicated himself to serving as a refugee organizer in his community, primarily composed of individuals from Africa. While advancing his English language proficiency at an advanced level, Hamid passionately devotes his time as a case aid, offering support to clients from diverse backgrounds, including Syrians, Chad, Djibouti, Somalis, Sudanese and Iraqis.

In 2004, tragedy struck when Hamid and his friends experienced a devastating car accident in Sudan. The haunting memories of screams, subsequent silence and the pungent scent of fuel lingered as Hamid lost a friend, and another was left with a physical disability and is now a wheelchair user. Hamid himself faced the loss of both arms. Despite the heart-wrenching outcome, he expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of his parents during his recovery, offering a heartfelt “Hamdulilah,” or “praise God.”

Surviving the accident, Hamid refused to let his disability define him. He successfully operated a shop selling fruits and cereals. However, driven by a desire to rebuild his life elsewhere, he joined his brother in Egypt in 2013. Through the UNHCR offices in Egypt, Hamid and his brother secured approval for resettlement in the United States in 2015, eventually becoming proud residents of North Carolina and a naturalized citizen.

During our interview with Hamid, his family was entangled in the ongoing war in Sudan, the country he left behind nine years ago. Despite the geographical distance, Hamid remains connected to the plight of his family, who remain in Sudan. “My wife is facing challenges in her attempt to leave Sudan.” Hamid shared. “I worry for her constantly.”

As we commemorate the International Day of People with Disability, we reflect on and honor the remarkable contributions of individuals like Hamid.

You can learn more about the incredible work of CWS Durham and Hamid by clicking here.