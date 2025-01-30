Remember Hope: A Poem by Michaella Xavier


Michaella Xavier | January 30, 2025

 

REMEMBER HOPE                                                                   

It can be difficult to believe in rebuilding
When you’re forced to stand and watch
Everything you worked so hard to build
Be destroyed right in front of you.

You might be asking yourself:
“How will I manage?”
“Where do I start again?”
You might even start to think
That you’ll never find enough strength to rise again.

But never forget—
The strength is within you.

Many times, standing and fighting
For what you believe in isn’t a choice—
It’s an obligation that shows up uninvited,
Leaving you no other option but to honor it.

The greatest reward for every soldier
Isn’t the recognition or the medals they receive after each battle.
Instead, it’s the skills, experience, and tactics they gain,
Which prepares them to face any circumstance.

Your strength isn’t in never getting hurt,
Never crying,
Or never slipping and falling on a slippery path.
Your strength lies in always finding a way
To get back up and keep fighting.

So, no matter what happens,
REMEMBER HOPE.

SONJE LESPWA

Li ka difisil pou w kwè nan rebati
Lè w oblije kanpe gade
Tout sa w te fin konstwi,
Devan je w la, k ap detwi.

Ou ka ap mande :
“Kouman m pral fè?”
“Kibò pou m rekòmanse?”
E w ka menm rive panse
W pap janm jwenn ase fòs pou w ret kanpe.
Men pa janm bliye, “Fòs la, se nan ou li ye.”

Anpil fwa, kanpe goumen pou sa w kwè
Pa yon chwa,
Se yon obligasyon ki parèt nan vi w san envitasyon,
E li pa ba w lòt chwa ke onore l.

Pi bèl rekonpans chak grenn sòlda,
Se pa akèy ak kantite meday li resevwa apre chak batay.
Men se pito konpetans, eksperyans, ak taktik
Ki pral ede l fè fas ak nenpòt sikonstans.

Fòs ou se pa paske w pa janm pran kou,
Pa janm kriye,
Osinon pa janm tonbe sou yon chimen ki glise.
Fòs ou se paske w toujou jwenn yon fason
Pou w rekanpe epi kontinye lite.

Alòs, kèlkeswa jan sa ye,
SONJE LESPWA.

About the Author

Michaella Xavier, known as Mica, is a Haitian writer, poet, and Employment Case Manager based in Jersey City. Currently pursuing an Associate Degree in Communication Studies, Mica has been writing since the age of six, when she penned her first piece—a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute that was later adapted into a song by her church.

For Mica, writing is more than a passion; it’s a way to process emotions, connect with others, and awaken feelings that often go unspoken. Her credo is simple: “If I can feel it, it can be a poem.”

As an Employment Case Manager at CWS Jersey City, Mica dedicates her time to helping clients navigate their job searches, from crafting resumes to preparing for interviews. In the face of challenging circumstances, she finds purpose in offering hope and support to those around her.

“Sonje Lespwa” (Remember Hope) was written in response to a recent conversation with a colleague, Lina. Together, they sought to inspire their team during a difficult time. For Mica, this piece is a reflection of her own resilience and a reminder that even in the darkest moments, hope can guide us forward.

To learn more about the work of CWS Jersey City, click here. 