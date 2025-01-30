Remember Hope: A Poem by Michaella Xavier

|
REMEMBER HOPE
It can be difficult to believe in rebuilding
You might be asking yourself:
But never forget—
Many times, standing and fighting
The greatest reward for every soldier
Your strength isn’t in never getting hurt,
So, no matter what happens,
|
SONJE LESPWA
Li ka difisil pou w kwè nan rebati
Ou ka ap mande :
Anpil fwa, kanpe goumen pou sa w kwè
Pi bèl rekonpans chak grenn sòlda,
Fòs ou se pa paske w pa janm pran kou,
Alòs, kèlkeswa jan sa ye,
About the Author
Michaella Xavier, known as Mica, is a Haitian writer, poet, and Employment Case Manager based in Jersey City. Currently pursuing an Associate Degree in Communication Studies, Mica has been writing since the age of six, when she penned her first piece—a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute that was later adapted into a song by her church.
For Mica, writing is more than a passion; it’s a way to process emotions, connect with others, and awaken feelings that often go unspoken. Her credo is simple: “If I can feel it, it can be a poem.”
As an Employment Case Manager at CWS Jersey City, Mica dedicates her time to helping clients navigate their job searches, from crafting resumes to preparing for interviews. In the face of challenging circumstances, she finds purpose in offering hope and support to those around her.
“Sonje Lespwa” (Remember Hope) was written in response to a recent conversation with a colleague, Lina. Together, they sought to inspire their team during a difficult time. For Mica, this piece is a reflection of her own resilience and a reminder that even in the darkest moments, hope can guide us forward.
To learn more about the work of CWS Jersey City, click here.