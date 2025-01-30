Remember Hope: A Poem by Michaella Xavier

REMEMBER HOPE

It can be difficult to believe in rebuilding

When you’re forced to stand and watch

Everything you worked so hard to build

Be destroyed right in front of you.

You might be asking yourself:

“How will I manage?”

“Where do I start again?”

You might even start to think

That you’ll never find enough strength to rise again.

But never forget—

The strength is within you.

Many times, standing and fighting

For what you believe in isn’t a choice—

It’s an obligation that shows up uninvited,

Leaving you no other option but to honor it.

The greatest reward for every soldier

Isn’t the recognition or the medals they receive after each battle.

Instead, it’s the skills, experience, and tactics they gain,

Which prepares them to face any circumstance.

Your strength isn’t in never getting hurt,

Never crying,

Or never slipping and falling on a slippery path.

Your strength lies in always finding a way

To get back up and keep fighting.

So, no matter what happens,

REMEMBER HOPE.