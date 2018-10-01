Rebuilding with Dignity: How CWS is Supporting Earthquake Survivors in Myanmar

Following the devastating April 2025 earthquake in Myanmar, CWS partnered with local organizations to deliver emergency relief to the most affected communities. These efforts have supported hundreds of families rebuilding their lives with dignity, safety and renewed hope.

When a powerful earthquake struck central Myanmar in early April 2025, thousands of families were left without access to clean water, food or safe shelter. In the weeks that followed, Church World Service, in partnership with local organization New Myanmar Foundation (NMF) and with additional support from World Renew, launched a targeted emergency response across the hardest-hit areas to support communities with clean water access, food security, sanitation, safety and community-led recovery.

Clean Water: A Lifeline Restored

The earthquake had destroyed or damaged wells in dozens of villages, leaving many families without safe water. To address this, CWS and its partners prioritized restoring access through the installation of six new water taps in three communities: Sagaingsu, Zaycho and Moehnanchone. These taps, placed near the sites of previously damaged wells, were installed with the full cooperation of local residents, who committed to maintaining them.

At the same time, a water truck was hired to deliver clean drinking water to the affected villages while the tap systems were being restored. Over 30 days, water deliveries were made three times daily, reaching many—but not yet all—of the 65 village tracts in need. The response team is continuing to assess the need for additional water trucks and tap installations.

Emergency Food Support: Reaching the Most Vulnerable

As livelihoods were disrupted and transportation networks damaged, many families found themselves without income or access to basic necessities. In response, food packages were distributed to 224 of the most affected households in three villages: Atwinsanyar, Thettharpanlaung and Wetoekan. Each household received staples like rice, cooking oil, dried fish, legumes, salt, and onions—enough to help families make it through the most critical weeks.

Selection was conducted with care and community input, involving local administrators, Buddhist monks and field teams who verified each household’s needs through direct discussions with affected families.

Sanitation: Restoring Dignity

With sanitation facilities also heavily damaged, the team prioritized building 10 community toilets across five villages, including Kyaukmyaung, Kinghsu, Hlaygyidan, Thettharpanlaung and Mibar. These toilets were installed only when a local resident agreed to maintain them, ensuring sustainable, community-driven impact.

Access to safe and hygienic toilets is a cornerstone of public health, especially in post-disaster settings—and this effort played a key role in helping communities begin to recover with dignity.

Solar Lighting: Safety Through the Dark

In the weeks after the earthquake, safety emerged as a critical concern—particularly for women living alone, families near rivers and households in remote areas. In response, CWS and partners distributed 100 solar lamps to vulnerable households, and installed 45 solar-powered streetlights in high-risk communities.

These simple yet powerful tools transformed nighttime safety, and reports of violence and theft dropped significantly after the lights were installed. From selecting where to place water taps and toilets to identifying the most food-insecure families, every step involved consultation from local communities. Photos, receipts, and documentation were collected to ensure transparency and accountability.

While the response has made a significant difference, many needs remain. As of June 2025, it’s estimated that more than 200 additional water taps are still required, and water delivery must expand to reach every community still recovering from the disaster.

Thanks to the compassionate support of CWS donors and partners, hundreds of families in Myanmar are no longer facing this crisis alone. With every water tap installed, every meal delivered and every light turned on at night, CWS and its partners are helping communities recover not just with relief—but with resilience, dignity and hope.

To learn more, read CWS’s situation report in the initial aftermath of the Myanmar earthquake and make a donation to support communities impacted by disasters like these.