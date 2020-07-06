Rebuilding Lives in Egypt: Stories of Refugee Strength and Recovery

CWS and StARS are providing lifesaving support to refugee children and young adults in Egypt who are facing crisis, trauma and displacement. Through psychosocial care, financial assistance and safe housing, individuals like Warda, Ziad, Farha and Aya are finding stability, protection and hope for the future.

Trigger warning: Instances of neglect, abuse and sexual assault are referenced in this blog.

Above: StARS staff and program participants engage in a variety of activities to support people seeking refuge in Cairo, Egypt. Please note the above images are representative of StARS programs but do not depict any of the individuals referenced in the stories below. Photos Courtesy of Injinash Unshin

Egypt is home to hundreds of thousands of refugees. Many have fled unrest and conflict in countries including Syria, Sudan, Eritrea, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen and Somalia, and a significant number of these new arrivals are children who have traveled alone, without their families.

In Cairo, CWS partners with St. Andrew’s Refugee Services (StARS) to support refugees through educational, legal, medical, vocational and counseling services that address both immediate and long-term needs. Individuals facing urgent hardship receive support like rent assistance and food boxes.

Warda

Originally from Eritrea, 12-year-old Warda was separated from her family when she arrived in Egypt. After experiencing multiple instances of abuse at home, she came to StARS seeking safety and support.

She first met with a psychosocial support officer, who listened to her concerns and ensured she felt heard and protected. Recognizing the seriousness of her situation, the officer advocated for Warda to be assigned a psychosocial caseworker for closer follow-up. After a full assessment, she was placed with a community host through StARS’s Community Hosting Program to ensure her immediate safety and prevent further harm.

Physical safety was only the first step. Warda also needed help stabilizing her daily life. Her caseworker advocated for her to receive monthly financial assistance for six months, along with a food box. Receiving his type of direct assistance has increased Warda’s sense of confidence and independence, enabling her to cover basic expenses and food needs. Each month, she meets with her caseworker and connects with other children her age.

With a caring host family and consistent financial support, Warda is slowly returning to a sense of normalcy. Now, she is focusing on her education and looking with hope toward her future.

Ziad

When Ziad arrived in Egypt, he struggled with fear and low self-confidence, making it difficult to interact with others or seek help. Through a friend, he learned about StARS and, like Warda, received psychosocial support.

Ziad was referred to the Unaccompanied Youth Bridging Program (UYBP) and assigned a psychosocial caseworker who provided consistent counseling and a safe space for him to rebuild trust and confidence.

At the time, Ziad worked intermittently at a butcher shop for a small daily wage. Seeing both his vulnerability and motivation to learn, StARS provided temporary financial assistance for three months. This eased the pressure to work and allowed him to focus on attending educational classes through UYBP.

With the right support at the right time, Ziad has reconnected with education, regained confidence and begun to envision a future beyond survival. His story reflects how targeted assistance and psychosocial care help unaccompanied children move from crisis toward stability and hope.

Farha

Farha, a 19-year-old mother from Eritrea, endured a long and dangerous journey from Ethiopia to Sudan before arriving in Egypt. When she approached StARS, she was distressed, having been neglected by her family after they disapproved of her pregnancy.

Following an initial screening by an Intake and Emergency Response Psychosocial Officer, Farha was immediately referred to the Young Mothers Psychosocial Program.

Her caseworker offered counseling and emotional support and advocated for ongoing financial assistance. When Farha’s baby was later diagnosed with a disability, StARS provided additional support that enabled her to secure safe housing, cover basic needs—including food, transportation and daily expenses—and regain stability.

This assistance reduced her stress and allowed her to focus on her recovery and her child’s wellbeing. Today, Farha feels more secure and hopeful, and she is working toward independence for herself and her baby.

Aya

Aya arrived in Egypt in October 2023 after fleeing war in Sudan. Shortly after, she stayed with a Sudanese family who had also escaped the conflict. During her stay, she experienced harassment and sexual assault from an adult son living in the home.

Aya eventually escaped and sought temporary refuge with a neighbor, but that situation soon became unsafe as well. With no income and nowhere to go, Aya had few options.

She ultimately approached StARS for help. After finding an affordable house for rent, StARS, with support from CWS, covered the first months of rent—ensuring Aya had immediate safety and was no longer at risk of violence or abuse.

This support gave Aya renewed stability and safety. She is now focused on her healing and her journey toward self-reliance.

We are deeply grateful to our supporters and Covenant Partners, whose generosity helped ensure this vital assistance continued despite major federal funding losses. Thanks to this support, StARS has already delivered more than 700 emergency and long-term assistance grants to more than 600 families—including nearly half to unaccompanied and separated children.

Learn more about CWS’s partnership with StARS and our work in Egypt here.