Period Packs: Sharing Care When It’s Needed Most 

Many families struggle to access essential supplies during times of crisis. Thanks to our generous donors, CWS Period Packs offer comfort, dignity and practical support when people need it most.

Essential Care Through CWS Period Packs

Across the United States, women and families facing difficult times often lack access to basic menstrual supplies. In moments of crisis—whether after an emergency or during periods of instability—something as simple as a CWS Period Pack can help make everyday life possible again.

In 2025, thanks to the compassion of donors and volunteers, Church World Service shared 6,147 Period Packs with partners across the country—from California to Texas and from Maryland to Michigan. These packs were shared through trusted partners, including Homes for Families, responding to emergencies and supporting people navigating challenging circumstances.

“Many mothers tell me they’ve had to choose between putting food on the table and buying menstrual supplies. When they receive a Period Pack, the relief is real. It’s a small gift that restores dignity in a profound way,” shared Shayne, a case manager with Homes for Families.

Each Period Pack offers more than supplies. It offers comfort, confidence and care—a reminder that someone is thinking of them.

“Because of the generosity of our donors and volunteers, CWS Period Packs are there when people need them most,” said Matthew Stevens, CWS Director of Congregational Campaigns. “These simple acts of care help provide menstrual and hygiene supplies that support health, comfort and confidence—sharing hope at exactly the right moment.”

Looking Ahead to 2026

As we look ahead, congregations, groups and individuals have an important opportunity to carry this care forward by assembling CWS Period Packs and sharing support with people across the United States. With International Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, now is a meaningful time to begin planning Kit events and gathering supplies to assemble Period Packs in the months ahead.

Together, we can help keep people healthy and confident when they need it most.

To learn more about assembling CWS Period Packs, click here.