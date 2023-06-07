Overcoming Obstacles, Finding Purpose

Samuel’s journey to Harrisonburg, Virginia on January 23, 2020, was anything but straightforward. Born in Eritrea, he later moved to Ethiopia at the age of 13 in 2015. After spending four years there, Samuel embarked on a new chapter when he left for the United States alongside his uncle. Neither of them spoke English upon arrival, which added to the challenges they faced. Furthermore, Samuel had a hearing impairment and had to endure a lengthy wait to receive the hearing aids he needed.

Samuel turned 18 and aged out of the public school system, despite his strong desire to complete high school. However, with the invaluable support and resources provided by Church World Service, Harrisonburg,Virginia, Samuel devised a plan to achieve success. He decided to apply for the Flatwood JobCorps program, a government initiative that offers free education and vocational training for young adults.

However, just as Samuel was making progress, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, disrupting his plans. He found himself at a standstill, unable to pursue his desired path. Nevertheless, Samuel’s unwavering determination to learn, work, and achieve his goals remained unshaken. He adapted to the circumstances and registered for Eastern Mennonite University (EMU)’s Intensive English Program in the fall semester of 2020. In August the same year, Samuel received a bicycle from a local program called Bikes for Neighbors (formerly Bikes for Refugees), which enabled him to commute to his classes. Throughout the spring, summer, and fall semesters of 2021, Samuel diligently attended EMU’s program, cycling to his English classes four days a week while also holding down a job. His resilience and drive were unparalleled.

During his time at EMU, Samuel forged a friendship with a fellow student who shared his interest in JobCorps. Finally, in April 2022, both of them were able to join the JobCorps program. Accompanying them was another individual from Harrisonburg who was a client of CWS. The three became close friends as they trained together in fire fighting through Flatwood JobCorps, a program administered by the local Forest Service. In the summer of 2022, Samuel was dispatched with a crew to various states, where he bravely fought wildfires at five different locations. Alongside firefighting, he also honed his skills in electrical work. As a testament to his outstanding abilities in the trade, Samuel has been selected for advanced electrical training in Miami, an exclusive program reserved for exceptional individuals.

Recently, Samuel’s long-cherished dream of graduating high school became a reality, thanks to his unwavering determination and dedication. Just last month, he proudly received his high school diploma. Samuel had this to say, “To those like me who came from Africa or anywhere in the world, I would like to advise them to study in JobCorps. It’s a good choice for them. And I will say thank you to Rebecca (CWS Youth and Employment Programs Coordinator) for applying for me to JobCorps, and to all my teachers.”

Samuel’s tenacity and commitment to his goals serve as an inspiration to everyone at CWS and the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County community. We are eagerly anticipating his future accomplishments and are confident that he will continue to excel.

The accompanying images depict Samuel upon his arrival in the U.S., as well as snapshots of him and his peers on the fire crew.