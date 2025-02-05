Mustafa and Randa’s Path to Love and a New Life

The story of Mustafa Albayati and his wife Randa is one of resilience, love and the transformative power of community. From their chance meeting in Iraq to building a life together in the United States, their journey has been marked by challenges, triumphs and unwavering hope. Here’s their inspiring story, told in Mustafa and Randa’s words.

“I first met Randa in 2018 during a video project in Iraq,” Mustafa recalls. “At the time, neither of us imagined it would lead to anything more.”

Fast forward to 2020, when their paths crossed again. “That year, I flew to Iraq during the COVID-19 pandemic to reconnect with her. Initially, we planned to simply talk and get to know each other better, as per Arabic cultural traditions. But once we spent time together, I knew she was the one.” The couple decided to take their relationship to the next step in the summer of 2020.

Though Randa was initially surprised by Mustafa’s proposal during that visit, both families embraced their plans. Within a week, the couple got engaged. Mustafa returned to the United States to continue his studies, while Randa stayed in Iraq to work. In July 2021, Mustafa returned to Iraq, and this time, they officially married. However, the couple’s dreams of building a life together in Iraq soon faced significant challenges.

Dreams of a Life in Iraq

“Our initial plan was to settle in Iraq,” Mustafa explains. “I wanted to start an advertising company, and Randa was already thriving in her career as a journalist and news anchor, working for prominent outlets like Dijlah TV and Radio Al-Ghad.”

But reality quickly set in. “Being a dual citizen brought unexpected obstacles. I faced opposition and distrust that made it nearly impossible to succeed professionally. By 2022, we realized staying in Iraq was no longer sustainable.” Meanwhile, Randa juggled two demanding jobs, anchoring news for multiple television outlets. Today, she continues to work as a journalist, now reporting from Washington, D.C. for Iraq’s Al Sharqiya TV.

It was during this time that Mustafa proposed a new chapter in their lives. “We decided Randa would join me in the United States. It was a tough decision, especially for Randa, who had been the primary breadwinner for her family, supporting her two younger sisters after losing both parents. But we were determined to face life’s challenges together.”

The Role of CWS in Their Journey

Mustafa’s connection to Church World Service dates back to 2016, when he and his family were resettled in Durham, North Carolina. “CWS played a vital role in helping us start a new life in the U.S.,” he says. “They arranged housing, provided cultural adaptation workshops, helped with job placement, cultural and therapy support and even assisted my parents with English classes, green card processing and naturalization applications.”

When it came time to bring Randa to the United States, Mustafa turned to CWS again. “In January 2022, I reached out to Katherine Cogswell at the [CWS] Durham office. Even though I was overseas at the time, the process was seamless. CWS handled everything remotely, from gathering documents to preparing us for Randa’s U.S. embassy interview in Iraq. Their support was invaluable.”

Building a New Life in the United States

Randa’s transition to life in America has been smoother than expected. “I worried about how she would adapt to the cultural differences,” Mustafa admits. “But from day one, she embraced everything with grace and resilience. She’s been eager to explore the country, learn about its culture and build meaningful connections.”

Randa has continued her career as a journalist, reporting on major events both domestically and internationally. “She’s incredibly driven,” Mustafa says proudly. “Her dream is to keep advancing her career while we build our life together.”

Reflections and Gratitude

Looking back, Mustafa reflects on the journey they’ve taken. “There were moments of uncertainty, but our strong bond and the unwavering support of organizations like CWS made all the difference. For anyone navigating immigration or resettlement, I want to say this: It’s not impossible. It takes time, patience and a strong support system, but it’s worth it.”

As the couple settles into their life in the United States, they are focused on building a bright future. “We’ve dreamed of this for so long—having our own apartment, maybe adopting a golden retriever and creating a space to thrive. Now, it’s all becoming a reality.”

Mustafa and Randa’s story is a powerful testament to love’s ability to transcend borders and the role of community in creating new beginnings. “We’re just at the start of our journey,” Mustafa says, “and we’re excited for what lies ahead.”

Mustafa Albayati is the Social Media Manager with CWS. Learn more about CWS’ role walking alongside newcomers as they begin safe, new lives in the United States here. To learn more about the work of CWS Durham, click here.