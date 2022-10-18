Mobile Health Units Provide Relief in Pakistan

About 1/3rd of Pakistan is still under water, following the devastating floods which have wreaked havoc for four months across the country since mid June. About 1,500 people have died and 33 million are suffering the loss of their homes, livestock, crops and livelihoods.

While communities are working to recover, they are combatting new challenges brought by the floods. Through our local partner, Community World Service Asia, we are tackling one of these main challenges by providing easy and inclusive access to medical care. We are doing this through Mobile Health Units which allow us to bring services directly into the communities that it most.

The floods have exacerbated challenges that Pakistan’s most vulnerable people are already struggling with: food insecurity and waterborne diseases. The goal of the Mobile Health Units is to strengthen communities to combat these challenges by providing free medical examinations, medication, and care. CWSA’s medical practitioners are also raising awareness on good hygiene to lower the risk of disease in communities.

In the gallery below, you can read testimonies from the medical providers who are running the mobile health units, as well as those receiving services.

