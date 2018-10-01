Maria Finds Her Inner Strength

In times of hardship, each of us faces unique trials that can feel overwhelming. Yet within each person lies a strength to grow and adjust. The story of Maria, a ten-year-old Ukrainian girl in Odesa, offers a glimpse of that resilience.

Maria arrived at her first children’s group meeting in our safe space at CWS partner, Positive Women, with a psychologist, filled with fears and insecurities. Her anxiety and doubtfulness were palpable as she avoided eye contact and hardly spoke. She thought of herself as “strange” and believed she was someone who didn’t quite fit in. Being around other children felt like an insurmountable challenge, so she chose silence as her shield.

The psychologist understood how important it was to give Maria space for self-expression and began to gradually engage her in communication through small exercises and group support. At first, Maria was hesitant about these activities, but by the second meeting, the impact of the exercises and group support became visible. Slowly, Maria started to show interest in what was happening around her and began to respond, albeit cautiously, to the attention other children showed toward her creative skills, particularly her drawings. This was her first step toward opening up.

At the third meeting, Maria surprised everyone. The quiet girl who had once lingered on the sidelines began to initiate small conversations, sharing her feelings, showing interest in the stories of others and joining in group games. Maria began to realize that she could be accepted for who she was, and that her “differences” were simply traits that made her unique.

In just three meetings, Maria discovered the strength that had been within her all along. Each day, Maria comes out of her shell a bit more and is becoming more open and happy, eagerly awaiting the next group session.

This transformation was made possible through the “Support for Women and Children During the War in Ukraine” project, funded by Church World Service. You can learn more about our work in Ukraine by clicking here.