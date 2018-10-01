Clucking to Success: Mama Nguyo’s Inspirational Journey

Kitui lies in the rolling hills of eastern Kenya, about three hours west of Nairobi. Highways lead to dirt roads, which lead to communities of people living in remote, difficult terrain. In the rainy season, the landscape comes alive with green grasses and flowing streams, but it is often dry with patches of red dirt and sparse vegetation. Growing crops can be difficult, and natural disasters often bring worries of hunger and thirst.

It was here, just outside her home, that Felistus Nguyo stood waiting to greet us in a bright, beautiful dress and a warm smile.

Felistus is known in her community as Mama Nguyo. Widowed and the mother of seven children, she has seen hardships and joys throughout her life. When locusts swarmed her community and destroyed much of their crops, Mama Nguyo became increasingly worried about how to feed herself and her family.

Through the support of CWS, Mama Nguyo received the building blocks she needed: three chickens. Because of the care she provided to her small flock, Mama Nguyo now has 20 chickens and was able to buy a rooster of her own.

Mama Nguyo proudly showed us her chickens while telling us about the impact they have had on her life. She calls them her “business and her livelihood.” Her garden, which feeds both her family and her flock, is thriving because she can use the chicken waste as fertilizer. She has made enough money from selling eggs and chickens at the market that she was able to not only provide food for her family but also buy new and comfortable chairs for her home.

The chickens that changed Mama Nguyo’s life clucked in the background as she told us, “I am happy and doing so well” now. It was apparent that the support she received from CWS didn’t just help her survive the locusts’ swarm—it gave her the tools she needed to build a more stable future for herself and her family.

You can support programs like this one by joining your local CROP Hunger Walk. You can learn more about our work in Africa here.