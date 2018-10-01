Little Acts, Big Hearts: How Refugees and Children Are Shaping Community Life in Telenesti

At the Diamond Day Center in Telenesti, Ukrainian refugees and local Moldovan families are coming together to create a welcoming, supportive community through small acts of kindness—from building a children’s mini-library to delivering homemade treats to elders.

At the Diamond Day Center in Telenesti, Moldova, community isn’t just a word—it’s a way of life. From its beginning, the Center, which is supported by CWS, aimed to create a space where Ukrainian refugees and host Moldovan communities could feel part of something bigger: a family, a safe space and a thriving community where everyone belongs.

A Book House Built with Love

That’s how the “Community of Ukrainians” platform was born—an initiative that quickly grew into an active and compassionate group of Ukrainian refugees eager to give back to the community that welcomed them. One beautiful example of their work is the mini-library project in Telenesti’s central park. Designed especially for children, the “Book House” offers storybooks, coloring books, toys and pencils for little ones to enjoy. Families can take books home, contribute their own and share in the joy of reading together.

Yana, a 30-year-old Ukrainian refugee and staff member at the Diamond Day Center, played a leading role in the initiative. She shared, “We do this with great love for each child who will come to read a book from here. It’s our way of showing gratitude for everything we have received here from the community. The pride we feel knowing we’re creating something meaningful is one of the most beautiful experiences. Together, we can create a better and more beautiful world around us!”

Spreading Compassion Across Generations

The spirit of kindness and community isn’t just for grown-ups. At the Diamond Day Center, children are learning that small acts of kindness can make a big difference. In October 2024, the children prepared handmade desserts and personalized boxes—each decorated with drawings and kind messages—for the elderly residents of the Sărătenii Vechi Nursing Home.

Gabriela, an 11-year-old participant, shared her experience: “I was so happy to visit the nursing home. I’ll never forget Grandma Maria’s grateful look when I gave her the cake we made. She smiled and thanked me, and it made me feel really good. I want to go back, and next time, I’ll learn a beautiful poem to make them even happier.”

These simple but powerful moments—a book shared, a homemade treat gifted, a poem learned—reflect what community is truly about. In Telenesti, refugees, children and elders are discovering together that even in times of hardship, kindness, creativity and connection can transform lives.

You can learn more about the work we are doing in Moldova to support Ukrainian refugees here.