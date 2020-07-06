Lessons from Jenga: One Child’s Journey Through Play

A simple game of Jenga helped one child open up about their experiences and seek healthy friendship. As we lead up to World Children’s Day on November 20, CWS celebrates the creative, patient work of building safety and hope for displaced children and their families.

At CWS, we use creative tools like games and art to help children—especially those impacted by displacement—share their stories and make sense of their experiences. Even something as simple as a set of wooden Jenga blocks can spark meaningful insight.

The word jenga comes from the Swahili word kujenga, which means “to build.” It’s a fitting name for a game that’s equal parts patience, courage and just…fun. You gently move blocks to build upward, while watchfully—increasingly watchfully—hoping your choices don’t knock the whole thing down.

Earlier this year, we brought this game to a child whose family shared that he was struggling to find healthy friendships. It’s a common story, and one that cuts especially deep for children who are finding their footing in a new environment. This boy came to the United States as an unaccompanied child and was navigating life with his family after reunification. The bus ride to school, in particular, had become a daily source of stress. Some of the kids he’d considered friends were treating him poorly—a difficult start to each day.

Remove block.

When a CWS caseworker visited the family, she didn’t begin with forms or formal questions. Instead, she invited the boy and his mom to join her in a game of Jenga. These blocks were a little different: some orange, some blue. The caseworker invited both mom and child to play. As they took turns pulling pieces and stacking them, the colors guided the conversation—orange for what a friend does, blue for what a friend shouldn’t do.

Place a block.

Bit by bit, the tower grew—as did the conversation. The boy began to open up and talk through his experiences. The activity created a natural, supportive space for family to share their own experiences with healthy relationships. Through the steady rhythm of the game, the players reinforced a stabilizing truth: You can rebuild.

Outside that living room, the work continued. The caseworker helped the family connect with the school social worker, come up with a plan to handle the stressful situation on the bus and find activities like pottery, the YMCA and after-school programs where the boy could flourish and find healthy friendships.

Place a block.

Standing with the next generation is creative, beautiful and patient work. We stack together, we build alongside each other, and we realize how strong and stabilizing things can be when we do so. To gently steady those who are lifting themselves up to grasp their incredible potential.

Place a block.

Each year, CWS supports thousands of children and their families in building steady foundations for their future. On World Children’s Day, we invite you to celebrate them, along with the people who build them up every day: parents, caregivers, teachers, community members and so many more. Share what inspires you to support youth through this form.

Learn more about CWS’s Children’s Services program here, and donate now to support this critical work.