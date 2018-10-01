Irina’s Journey of Resilience and Recovery

Irina, a native of Odesa, had always been an energetic and cheerful woman. Working in the marketplace, she knew how to find a common language with people and make them smile. But when the war began, her life turned upside down. One troubling day, she decided that she could no longer stay in her hometown and packed her things, leaving behind everything she loved.

Irina arrived in Balti, Moldova, in the early days of the conflict, filled with anxiety and uncertainty. She found herself alone, without family or friends, which added to her sense of loneliness. During her first weeks in the new city, she tried to settle in, but the stress and fear took a toll on her health. Soon, Irina began to experience constant fatigue, headaches and joint pain. Not knowing where to turn for help, she learned about one of the Refugee Assistance Centers in the city, CWS’ local partner, Speranta Terrei. With hope and excitement, Irina visited the Center and was greeted with warmth and understanding. The doctor conducted a consultation and suggested that she undergo a comprehensive examination.

After consulting with a therapist, Irina was referred to an external medical center for a more detailed examination and consultations with specialists. She completed the necessary tests and examinations there, which helped identify problems caused by stress and lack of self-care.

The employees of Speranta Terrei provided Irina with medical care and psychological support. Irina felt that she had not been forgotten and that there were people ready to help in difficult times. The Center’s employees told her about the possibility of meeting people like her in partner organization, Zdorovii Gorod. She began attending support groups where she met other women who had gone through similar experiences.

“The program not only helped me get my medication, but also provided counseling that helped me understand how to take better care of myself. Now I am actively working on my mental health and feel like I can handle anything that comes my way,” said Irina.

Irina’s story is one of fortitude and the importance of seeking help in difficult times. With this newfound support, she is now on the path to a full recovery.

CWS’ local partners Speranta Terrei (Hope of the Earth) provides Ukrainian refugees with food, medical and psychological assistance and Healthy City, also known as Zdorovii Gorod, supports Ukrainian refugees by providing comprehensive services including food and non-food items, social inclusion and psychosocial support.

This story is possible thanks to the generosity of UMCOR. To learn more and support CWS’ work with Ukrainian refugees in Moldova, click here.