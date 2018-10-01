IoTs Support Farmers in Nairobi

The people of Kitui County, Kenya, which is east of Nairobi, had three seasons of failed harvest. The communities in this county were feeling the effects of climate change, and life was extremely hard without successful harvests. CWS started working with these communities in 2021 to improve their resilience by increasing the utilization of technology in climate change information.

Earlier this year, the communities were filled with hope after finally having a successful harvest. Farmers grew a bounty of coriander, greens and beans and shared how they have a varied diet. This dietary diversity has led to noticeable enhancements in their children’s health. They cultivated mung beans, a type of legume, as a source of protein and cowpeas, also known as black-eyed peas, for energy. Additionally, they grew sunflowers and sorghum, primarily to feed their chickens.

What led to this successful harvest after so many failed seasons? A significant factor was a compact IoT device that relayed crucial data to the farmers. IoT, which stands for “Internet of Things,” are devices with sensors that can process data, connect to other devices and exchange that information over the internet.

CWS piloted this project with 160 farmers, installing six IoT devices in gardens over six kilometers with the goal of understanding climate information. Nancy Mwakha, CWS Africa’s Project Officer for the Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience Program, noted that this pilot project “helps farmers prepare and plan farming.” The devices can transmit climate changes to soil, tell weather conditions in area, including if it has rained, communicate soil pH levels and gather air temperature and humidity. CWS collects this data, interprets it and then disseminates it back to the farmers.

25-year-old Michael Mwendwo, who is part of a CWS-supported youth entrepreneurship program, monitors and ensures the safety of each IoT device. The boxes provide information that is for a much smaller area, providing significantly more accurate data to the exact location of a farmer’s garden. Based on the data the farmers receive, they can adjust the crops they plant or make modifications to the soil, like changing the fertilizer.

Through just a bit of support, these farmers can overcome any new challenges to their harvests and ensure that their community is fed.

