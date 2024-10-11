“I Rediscovered the Peace I Had Lost”

When the war broke out in Ukraine in February 2024, Uliana’s sense of security was replaced with shock and panic. “I feared for my children and my husband,” Uliana recalls, reflecting on the overwhelming fear that consumed her. Though many around her did not initially grasp the severity of the situation, Uliana felt paralyzed by anxiety. Her son, Maxim, was just 16, and the thought of him being recruited into the war was unbearable. Her daughter, Amelia, was too young to endure the constant threat of violence. The decision to flee Ukraine was agonizing, but Uliana, driven by love for her children, made the difficult choice to seek refuge in Moldova.

Leaving her home in Zhytomyr, as well as her husband, mother and sister, was heart-wrenching: “It felt like my heart was being torn apart.” The journey to Moldova was marked by tears and anguish as if the distance from her loved ones was tearing her apart emotionally. “The strong Uliana I once knew was gone. My anxiety deepened and became unbearable,” she shared.

In Moldova, though physically safe, Uliana struggled to regain her emotional stability. Sleepless nights, persistent headaches and relentless anxiety became her daily reality. Each morning, she made frantic calls to family and friends back in Ukraine, desperate for assurance that they were safe.

It was during this time that Uliana discovered the *Anastasis Educational Center in Bălți. Initially, she hesitated to engage with the center’s activities, feeling guilty about finding solace while her loved ones continued to suffer. But under the gentle guidance of the center’s psychologist, Uliana began her journey toward healing. Without pressure, she found unconditional support at the center. She told us, “I came here to talk, to connect with other women who were going through the same pain. Slowly, I felt the heavy burden begin to lift. The Anastasis Center healed the wounds of my soul; here, I rediscovered the peace I had lost.”

After a year of inner turmoil, Uliana began to rebuild her life. Encouraged by the Anastasis team, she enrolled in a professional course and embarked on a new career in the beauty industry. This step not only provided her with financial independence but also gave her a renewed sense of purpose. At the same time, she remained a dedicated mother, helping her children adjust to their new life in Moldova.

With the unwavering support of the Anastasis Center, Uliana was able to rebuild her life from within. Moldova became her place of refuge, and now, she looks forward to reuniting with the rest of her family: “In Bălți, I feel at home. Here, I overcame my struggles with dignity and confidence that everything will be okay.”

Uliana’s journey is a testament to the power of mental health recovery and the profound impact that support can have in times of crisis. Her story reminds us that healing is possible, even in the most difficult circumstances, and that with the right resources, we can rebuild from within.

*The Anastasis Educational Center is run by our local partner, Diaconia, and aims to help Ukrainian refugees heal and rebuild their lives. At the center, program participants can receive psychological support, attend vocational classes, partake in fun activities and access computers to attend online school.

This story is possible thanks to CWS’ membership in ACT Alliance, a global coalition of churches and agencies engaged in development, humanitarian assistance and advocacy. It is also supported by the generosity of UMCOR. You can learn more about the work we are doing in Moldova to support Ukrainian refugees by clicking here.